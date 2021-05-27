Grey’s Anatomy spoilers: Sandra Oh has ‘moved on’ from Cristina Yang

Sandra Oh and Ellen Pompeo were always fun to watch together on the Grey’s Anatomy cast. Pic credit: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers take a different form today and it isn’t in regard to hints about what is coming up on the show.

No, these particular Grey’s Anatomy spoilers are in regard to the hopes of many fans that Sandra Oh would reprise her role of Dr. Cristina Yang on the show.

Quite a few former characters have returned to the show this year, with familiar faces like Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepherd), T.R. Knight (George O’Malley), Chyler Leigh (Lexie Grey), and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) all resurfacing to share scenes with Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) on her beach.

Of course, with all of those people returning to the Grey’s Anatomy cast, fans were going to want to see Meredith and Cristina hanging out together again.

Sorry. It doesn’t look like that is ever going to happen.

Sandra Oh speaks about ‘moving on’ from Grey’s Anatomy

Sandra Oh was recently asked if she has considered returning to Grey’s Anatomy and if she would want to reprise her character on the show.

“No. I love it, though, and this is also why I really appreciate the show … that I still get asked this,” Oh said during the season premiere of The L.A. Times’ Asian Enough podcast.

“It’s very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character,” Oh later stated. “In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go. I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it’s gone. But for a lot of people, it’s still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on.”

Since leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Oh has found a lot of success on the Emmy-winning series, Killing Eve.

Oh is also starring on a new comedy coming to Netflix called The Chair. It’s a new show created by actress Amanda Peet and it is set to premiere in August.

Pull up a seat and meet The Chair, a new comedy starring @IamSandraOh and created by Amanda Peet. Premieres August 27. pic.twitter.com/j6DNEx5j4C — Netflix (@netflix) May 12, 2021

While it’s certainly sad that we won’t get to see Cristina Yang return to Grey’s Anatomy, it’s also very understandable that Sandra Oh wants to move on with other things. She dedicated a lot of time, energy, and effort to starring in the ABC drama for years, and now we get to enjoy her work on new projects.

Grey’s Anatomy returns with Season 18

ABC recently ordered Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, so we are going to get to enjoy new episodes of the show in the fall of 2021. There might be some changes within the show itself, and we definitely expect the upcoming Season 17 finale to impact things.

The Grey’s Anatomy cast will also need some new faces for the episodes next year, especially since Jesse Williams and Greg Germann just left the show. They might not be the only people leaving.

What we do know is that viewers are not going to want to miss the final few episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, because this is a show that tends to go out with drama and cliffhangers each year.

The last episode before the finale!! 😰 pic.twitter.com/xovIoXlCEn — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) May 26, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.