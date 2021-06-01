Grey’s Anatomy spoilers: Camilla Luddington (Jo) speaks about finale

Camilla Luddington shared some secrets about how the Grey’s Anatomy cast approached the season finale. Pic credit: ABC

Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson, spilled some Grey’s Anatomy spoilers during a recent interview that she gave to ET Canada.

During her interview, Luddington spoke about what it was like to film the Season 17 finale without even knowing whether or not there would be a Grey’s Anatomy Season 18.

“It was really difficult,” Luddington said when asked what it was like filming the season finale without knowing the future of the show. “Usually we have some idea of what happens in the finale — like there’s going to be an explosion or there’s going to be a tornado — this year, silence.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“Like a week before we even started shooting (the finale) there was still no script out and I think that we were all wondering, ‘Is this the finale and we just haven’t been told?’ and they’re gonna be like, ‘Here’s the script and you’re all dead,'” Luddington went on to say.

Later she stated, “But we shot our finale. We are coming back and there’s lots of incredible things happening in it (the finale). Thankfully, we’re not all dead.”

Luddington also talked about what it was like to wear the pink scrubs on the show. For viewers who saw the last episode, it should be obvious what that means.

Below is the full interview that Luddington gave to ET Canada and it is well worth watching. She goes on to talk about Justin Chambers (he played Alex Karev), possible Grey’s Anatomy spin-offs, the romance between Jo and Jackson Avery, and the character arc that Jo has taken during the current season.

In regard to the career change for Jo, Luddington stated that it is, “a really nice organic move for her.”

Grey’s Anatomy season finale date and time

The Grey’s Anatomy season finale airs on Thursday, June 3 at 9/8c on ABC. It is classified as Season 17, Episode 17 of the show and it is called Someone Saved My Life Tonight.

The Station 19 season finale will air right before it, and there is a theme of weddings running through the two dramas. The only question that remains is which of the shows will provide the most drama on a night that is supposed to be a good reflection of the couples being showcased.

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 renewed

The great news is that even with the questions that were surrounding the shows, both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 will be coming back in Fall 2021 on ABC. That’s good news for fans of the Shonda Rhimes vehicles.

Grey’s Anatomy got renewed for Season 18, while Station 19 is coming back with Season 5. The shows will continue airing on Thursday nights, giving ABC a static block within the upcoming television schedule.

There had been some strong rumors about a new Grey’s Anatomy spin-off beginning in the fall, but ABC ended up directly addressing that in a new statement.

As a reminder, don’t forget to tune in on Thursday, June 3 for the season finales of the shows.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.