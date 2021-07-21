Rudy Pankow, Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, and Madison Bailey. Pic credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2021

There is a great deal of mystery in-store with the Season 2 premiere of Outer Banks on Netflix on Friday, July 9, and we can hardly wait.

The coming-of-age story (think a blend of The O.C. and Veronica Mars) follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

These teenagers from “the wrong side of the tracks” stumble upon a treasure map that unearths a long-buried secret. And the waterways, boating, beachfront mansions, and high-society events all paint a colorful backdrop for the show.

The riveting Season 1 drama included the hunt for the Royal Merchant gold that ended with a police officer dead and John B framed for his murder.

“Season 2 finds John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) on the run and clear in over their heads, after heading to the Bahamas,” according to a Netflix release.

“New friends also bring new foes as they are back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and JJ (Rudy Pankow, rapidly escalate at home.”

It is clear that the adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean that the Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive. Rest assured, there will be more personal drama involving the personal relationships in Season 2.

Among the pressing questions – with the $430 million still in the game, will uncovering a newfound secret reunite the group on a fresh mission?

We are eager to see our favorite Pogues make their way back together after a hurricane separated them during the Season 1 finale, leaving two (John B and Sarah) presumed dead. The rest of the Pogues start off season 2 by mourning their two friends, who they believe died in the storm when their boat sank.

According to Stokes, viewers can expect the new season to be more intense and “quite the roller coaster,” he told EW. “Last season ended with John B and Sarah realizing that they’re en route to Nassau, which they know is where Ward [Charles Esten] has the gold, so they know they’re going in the right direction,” Stokes says. “But not with the looming reality that John B is wanted for a murder that he didn’t commit.”

Stokes added that “John B is one of the most glass-half-full individuals I’ve ever come across, so he’s always coming at things from an optimistic mindset. But it will be interesting to see how he operates with a murder charge hanging over his head and the majority of the world thinking he killed a police officer.”

Madison Bailey, Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, and Rudy Pankow. Pic credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix© 2021

Here are some Outer Banks fun facts:

❖ The five leads – Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Rudy Pankow – can all operate boats in real life.

❖ Madelyn Cline had to learn to drive a stick shift for the show.

❖ The container ship used in episodes 209 and 210 was operated by a crew from Russia that became friends with the OBX cast and crew.

❖ The show shoots with three cameras almost all the time to allow for improvements to be incorporated in the final edit if need be.

❖ Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes were in the same wardrobe for nearly half of the season.

❖ Capt. Lance Julian, the series’ marine coordinator, is renowned in his field and was also the marine coordinator onTitanic.



Season 2 of Outer Banks begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, July 30.