Flash showrunner talks possibility of crossover during Supergirl’s final season

There have been a lot of major crossover events in the DC Arrowverse over the past few years. However, out of all the crossover characters, it is Flash and Supergirl who seem to have the closest relationship.

This year, sadly, there won’t be a major crossover event due to the COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of actors who could work at the same time. This is even more unfortunate since this is Supergirl and Black Lightning‘s last seasons.

So, could we get a mini-crossover instead?

Will Flash and Supergirl have another crossover?

Flash showrunner spoke to TVLine about the chance of Grant Gustin’s Flash having one more crossover meeting with Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl.

Sadly, it appears it isn’t his decision to make.

“I wish, but… I don’t know,” Wallace told the site. “I would say, ‘Ask the folks at Supergirl,’ not me, because that’s really out of my hands.”

This makes it sound like there won’t be a crossover on Flash itself, but whether or not Gustin will make a special appearance in Supergirl’s final season remains to be seen.

Supergirl ending also means the end of the road for Melissa Benoist. However, while she is saying goodbye to her series, that doesn’t really mean we have seen the last of Supergirl on The CW, as there is always a chance for small appearances in the future.

DC moving on with Superman

While Supergirl is leaving The CW after this final season, the new series with her cousin debuted this week.

Superman & Lois premiered on Tuesday night and brought the Man of Steel back to television, but this time as a father of teenaged twins.

The show put Superman back in Smallville, raising his family while still trying to protect the world as Superman. However, when one of his children develops superpowers, it really complicates things.

Tyler Hoechlin stars as Superman, bringing over the character that debuted previously in the Arrowverse. Elizabeth Tulloch stars as Lois Lane while Alex Garfin and Jordan Elsass star as their sons Jordan and Jonathan.

Dylan Walsh is General Samuel Lane, Lois’ dad while Wole Parks stars as the villain of the series, a man known as The Stranger.

Also appearing on the show is Emmanuelle Chriqui as Clark’s childhood sweetheart Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as her husband Kyle Cushing, and Inde Navarrette as their daughter Sarah, who befriends the Kent boys.

The final season of Supergirl will start later this season. Meanwhile, Superman & Lois premiered on The CW on February 23 and airs every Tuesday night at 8/7c.