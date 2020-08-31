Black Lightning Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Black Lightning is part of the DC Arrowverse, although he wasn’t when it started.

Instead, the cast of Black Lightning joined the Arrowverse when the crossovers started and specifically when the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline showed all the different worlds that exist in this franchise.

With Black Lightning now officially part of the Arrowverse, fans are wondering if and when it will return for its fourth season.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about Black Lightning Season 4.

This article provides everything that is known about Black Lightning Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Black Lightning?

There will be a Black Lightning Season 4.

Season 3 wrapped up in March 2020, and by that time fans already knew that it was coming back for more.

In January, The CW announced renewals of a ton of its shows, and only Arrow was not coming back for another season and the story of Oliver Queen wrapped up organically last season.

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff,” The CW President Mark Pedowitz told Deadline. “This also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season.”

Release date latest: When does Black Lightning Season 4 come out?

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic hurt the production of Season 4 of Black Lightning.

The production was supposed to kick off in the summer and there were problems even after the other shows on The CW started filming again in August.

The other Arrowverse shows film in Vancouver, which has seen the various productions start as the COVID-19 pandemic is getting under control there.

However, Black Lightning is filmed in Atlanta, and that is one of the hot-beds for the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, the show was supposed to launch in October 2020, but it has been pushed back and probably won’t be here until Spring 2021.

We will update this article when news comes on an official release date for Black Lightning Season 4.

Black Lightning Season 4 cast updates

At the moment, fans can be assured that at least Cress Williams will return to Season 4 as Jefferson Pierce, the superhero known as Black Lightning.

There were major changes expected when Black Lightning appeared to merge with the world of the Arrowverse shows, but the main cast is expected back.

That includes China Anne McClain (Jennifer Pierce/Lightning), Nafessa Williams (Anissa Pierce/Thunder), Jordan Calloway (Khalil Payne/Painkiller), Christine Adams (Lynn Stewart), Marvin “Krondon” Jones III (Tobias Whale), and James Remar (Peter Gambi).

The one main character that will not return is Chief Bill Henderson (Damon Gupton). He previously said he was not coming back to the show and he ended up dying at the end of Season 3.

Black Lightning Season 4 spoilers

Season 3 of Black Lightning ended with the hero and his friends taking part in the ultimate battle. Gravedigger almost killed the superheroes before he then headed off to The Pit.

Black Lightning showed up outside The Pit with Jennifer/Lightning.

Inside of The Pit, Gravedigger faced off with Thunder and finally met Lightning and Geo. However, Gravedigger launched a “volcanic lightning” attack but Lynn survived and hit him with a significant dose of anti-booster.

This finally rendered Gravedigger powerless.

Thunder and Lightning finally testified before Congress and revealed the conspiracy plot as the ASA occupied Freeland. The two then opened up a briefcase with all the secret ASA documents that exposed the crimes to the world.

This was important as the government officially disbanded the ASA, who was trying to create supersoldiers.

This then allowed Congress to give special funding to create a new boarding school that will help educate and care for metahuman children (including the Green Light Babies). Lynn will oversee the school and Jefferson is, on top of being a great superhero, a respected teacher as well.

These kids are in good hands, and Season 4 might deal with the new school and lead the way for the future of Black Lightning.

However, there was a twist.

Gravedigger was still alive and the show ensured fans the threat was far from over.

There is also a new evil on the rise.

While Agent Odell is in prison, Tobias Whale is still out there and has plans to try to regain his seat at the top of the Freeland underworld.

This could be a dangerous battle, as Lala is not going to relinquish that spot easily, and she has the backing of Lady Eve and the mysterious Shadow Board backing her.

The CW has yet to announce when Black Lightning Season 4 will premiere.