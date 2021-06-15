Fear the Walking Dead: Looking past a nuclear explosion to Season 7

Colby Hollman as Wes, Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar, and Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

The Season 6 Fear the Walking Dead finale ended with a literal explosion. A nuclear missile that was launched in Episode 15 landed.

Characters lived — or died — because of it.

The renewal for a seventh season was the biggest spoiler for what would happen when Teddy (John Glover) and Riley (Nick Stahl) unleashed the warhead.

However, there is still plenty of destruction and uncertainty, regardless.

So, what can fans expect to see moving forward into Season 7 of the hit zombie apocalypse series?

Season 7 will show a broad spectrum of how to survive a nuclear blast

Some people — myself included — questioned the validity of anyone surviving a nuclear blast in the situations that unfurled in the Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale.

However, one of the series showrunners, Andrew Chambliss, told Insider that they did a lot of research on how people can survive a nuclear blast.

This will shape the show’s future.

“What we were really interested in is how you would survive in a world like that,” Chambliss explained.

“There’s a wide range of ways you can do it. Our characters will cover that spectrum. Some will be very good at it, others won’t. The effects of the radiation and the fallout can vary greatly depending on everything from how cleanly the bombs detonated to the weather patterns in the area.”

Along with the obvious things like the characters having to find food and shelter, or having to survive without it, there are other aspects the show will cover.

Fear the Walking Dead already covered the notion of radioactive walkers. The show will explore further further details such as this in Season 7.

Mo Collins as Sarah, Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar, Danay Garcia as Luciana, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

The CRM arrived

Even before the Season 6 finale aired, some fans suspected the CRM group (Civic Republic Military) might arrive and save at least a few characters.

Now that this theory turned out to be true, viewers naturally have turned to questioning where the CRM are taking the survivors.

Could they turn up in The Walking Dead now?

Fellow showrunner, Ian Goldberg, discussed this possibility with Insider but without truly revealing much other than to say the show will address the CRM’s involvement Fear the Walking Dead Season 7.

“It’s a big deal that a CRM helicopter is swooping in and taking these characters to safety,” Goldberg said. “That’s going to have repercussions in Season 7 because we know they’re a group that does not expose themselves, does not put themselves out there to people.”

During the episode, Althea (Maggie Grace) spoke to the rescued group and said not to speak to the pilot, confirmed as being Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon).

Because of this, the potential is there that the rest of the CRM do not know about this event. Potentially, that could change.

Also, if the CRM doesn’t know about this event, it seems unlikely that the Fear survivors will wind up at one of the group’s known locations and, therefore, not likely to appear in The Walking Dead or The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Kim Dickens as Madison Clark, as seen in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Richard Foreman Jr

News on Madison in Season 7

While viewers believe Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) died at Dell Stadium in a previous season of Fear the Walking Dead, her death occurred off screen.

Fans have always questioned whether the character could return.

As expected, the showrunners refused to answer. Madison’s mentions in Season 6 were more to do with Alicia’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) growth rather than potential seeds for a return.

Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed by AMC for a seventh season but, as yet, no release date has officially been announced.