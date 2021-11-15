Fear the Walking Dead Episode 6 spoilers: The CRM is on a search and destroy mission

Lennie James stars as Morgan Jones, as seen in Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead checked in on Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) and viewers discovered that this duo is now known as the Dark Horses and picked up a new member as they searched for the elusive Padre.

But, as is the case with Season 7, next week’s episode will move onto a new group as AMC checks in with everyone after the nuclear blasts that occurred in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Having covered everyone except Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Episode 6 will circle back around to see how Althea’s (Maggie Grace) group is doing. Joining her will be Morgan (Lennie James), Baby Mo (Avaya Jeniel), and Grace (Karen David).

Episode 6 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title for Episode 6 is “Reclamation.” The synopsis is below.

“Morgan searches for Al, only to discover that he’s not the only one looking for her, and that his search may have put a target on his own back.”

Morgan has had a rough time of it in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Already, he has been rejected by Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) to stay in his new community called The Tower. In addition to this, there have been some pretty lean months until he and Grace accidentally discovered a stash of food hidden under the floor in their submarine.

Karen David stars as Grace, as seen in Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Now, they are on the lookout for a new place to live that isn’t quite so covered in radiation.

Morgan has also been checking in on the other survivors where he can and Episode 6 will see him searching for Althea.

Already, viewers know that Althea’s group is safe, having been rescued by the Civic Republic Military (CRM).

However, it seems that Morgan will run into some strife as he searches for Althea. Of course, this should come as no surprise when the CRM is involved.

Maggie Grace stars as Althea, as seen in Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

New trailer released for Episode 6

A new trailer gives a further expansion on the synopsis and confirms that the CRM is hunting for Al’s group in order to eradicate them.

This is typical behavior of the CRM and has been detailed in previous episodes of Fear the Walking Dead when Al met up with Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon).

What is surprising is the fact that this group has taken this long to go looking for Al’s group.

Because Morgan was not originally a member of the group rescued by the CRM before the nuclear blast, they also likely had no interest in him until he showed up looking for Al and got embroiled in the mess.

As to how they will all fare remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.