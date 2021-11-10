Fear the Walking Dead: When will Alicia appear next?

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Currently, the return of Fear the Walking Dead for its seventh season has seen each episode checking in on various characters after they evaded a nuclear apocalypse in Season 6.

Unfortunately, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has not yet been seen and many viewers are concerned about her fate.

So, let’s take a look at where Alicia is presently and when she might turn up next in Fear the Walking Dead.

Alicia Clark hasn’t yet appeared in Season 7

Alicia last appeared in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead’s sixth season. She had been captured by Teddy (John Glover), the man responsible for the launch of the nuclear warheads in the Season 6 finale.

Teddy had decided that Alicia was exactly who he needed to lead his doomsday prepper cult after the world was destroyed and locked her up in a government-issue bunker in order to keep her safe. This was entirely against her will.

Meanwhile, Teddy took Dakota (Zoe Colletti) and had planned to hunker down in a bunker in order to ride out the new apocalypse he caused. However, he was stopped by June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie Sr. (Kevin Carradine).

Dakota then ended up killing Teddy and decided to die by nuclear explosion rather than accept the offer of staying with June and John in Teddy’s bunker.

Since then, Alicia has not been seen. However, there have been some clues as to her whereabouts.

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC

Alicia is no longer in the bunker

While Alicia may have been confined to the bunker while the nuclear warheads were released, she has been freed from her cell at some point. Although, she was still living within the bunker as Will (Gus Halper) explained in the Season 7 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead.

Will was also there with Alicia but was not a member of Teddy’s cult. Instead, he had been a member of the original government group that was staying after the original zombie apocalypse occurred.

Teddy’s gang came in and killed everyone but Will had been in an air duct doing repairs at the time and survived when others didn’t.

While Episode 1 of Fear The Walking Dead saw the death of Will, viewers still found out that Alicia had left the bunker after he and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) traveled there. The entire group had left, in fact.

All that remained was an image painted by Alicia and a message for Will that simply read “Padre.”

As of yet, it is unclear exactly what this means. However, when a map was shown with the word written across it, many fans believed Padre to be a place rather than a person.

Whether Alicia is there or not remains unknown but it looks like it may be some time before viewers find out.

When will Alicia show up in Fear the Walking Dead?

Next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead will center on Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista). They have become “ethical outlaws known as the Dark Horses” and it seems that they will also be searching for Padre in Episode 5.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Alicia will make an appearance.

However, a synopsis on Fear’s IMDb page suggests that the show will check in on Alicia in Episode 8.

“Alicia enlists Morgan’s help to search for a new home for her people, but Morgan soon learns the search is more complicated than he imagined.”

So, it seems that viewers still have a few more episodes to go until they get to see Alicia again.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.