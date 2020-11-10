Clarice Season 1 adds four new cast members to Silence of the Lambs sequel series

Following Hannibal’s success, a new spinoff series for Silence of the Lambs is coming, and this one focuses on Clarice Starling.

Hannibal was a prequel series that showed how Dr. Hannibal Lecter became involved with the FBI and eventually ended up as a wanted cannibal.

Clarice will play out as a sequel and follow the exploits of FBI Agent Clarice Starling, who was played in Silence of the Lambs by Jodie Foster and the movie Hannibal by Julianne Moore.

In the Clarice TV series, Rebecca Breeds will play Clarice Starling.

Now, more cast members are joining the upcoming CBS series.

Clarice Season 1 adds cast members

Deadline reports that four new actors have signed on for Clarice Season 1 on CBS.

Marnee Carpenter (Criminal Minds, Good Girls) signed on as a series regular opposite Rebecca Breeds in CBS’ Silence of the Lambs sequel series Clarice.

Carpenter plays a character who fans of Silence of the Lambs have already met. She is the woman who Clarice saved from Buffalo Bill’s basement in the movie.

In the movie, this was Catherine Martin (played by Brooke Smith), the daughter of U.S. Senator Ruth Martin. Most fans remember her from the “put the lotion on the skin or get the hose again” scene.

Jayne Atkinson (Criminal Minds, House of Cards) signed on to play Ruth Martin, the former U.S. Senator from Silence of the Lambs and the new Attorney General. Diane Baker played her in Silence of the Lambs.

Shawn Doyle (The Comey Rule, The Expanse) signed on to play the role of Clarice’s therapist at Quantico.

Finally, Tim Guinee (Homeland, Elementary) was cast in the role of Novak, the leader of a secessionist militia group.

Other Clarice casting

Previously, there were five other stars announced for the cast, other than Rebecca Breeds.

Joining Clarice previously was Kal Penn (Designated Survivor, House), Nick Sandow (Orange is the New Black), Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), Lucca De Oliveira (The Punisher), and Devyn Tyler (The Purge).

Kal Penn plays Emin Grigoryan, an agent with a Ph.D. in library science. “With expertise in all things archival — from insects to ancient manuscripts, to missing children. Grigoryan makes the driest patterns of forensic evidence feel like they came from Dante.”

Michael Cudlitz plays Paul Krendler. Leader of the VICAP Fly Team. He is a truly gifted investigator for the Department of Justice, with solid legal skills.

Nick Sandow plays Murray Clarke, Clarice’s chief hazer. Never made it past field agent, never wanted to.

CBS has yet to announce when Clarice Season 1 will premiere.