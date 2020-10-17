Clarice Season 1 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Fans of Silence of the Lambs got a huge treat when Hannibal made its way to network television, showing fans the evil cannibalistic doctor years before he appeared in the movies.

Now, CBS is hoping to catch lightning in a bottle for a second time with the upcoming series, Clarice.

As evident by the name, this is not about the serial killer but about the agent that went to him for help taking down the mass murderer Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about Clarice Season 1.

This article provides everything that is known about Clarice Season 1 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

What is Season 1 of Clarice about?

The good news is that CBS is hoping to have another big hit similar to Hannibal with the new series about FBI Agent Clarice Starling. The bad news is that they don’t have Bryan Fuller making the show, and he was clearly the reason that Hannibal was so brilliant.

The new series has a pair of heavyweights as executive producers in Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Kurtzman is one of the men behind the new generation of Star Trek movies, while Lumet is the daughter of legendary filmmaker Sidney Lumet (12 Angry Men, Dog Day Afternoon, Network).

Kurtzman and Lumet co-wrote the pilot.

The showrunner for Clarice is Elizabeth Klaviter. She previously worked on The Resident, Grey’s Anatomy, and Private Practice. She worked as the co-executive producer on Grey’s Anatomy and was an executive producer on The Resident.

“Jenny and I feel so fortunate to be working with Elizabeth Klaviter as our partner on Clarice,” Kurtzman said. “Her extraordinary body of work, her wit and her unique perspective will be invaluable in making this show as singular as our title character.”

Unlike Hannibal, the CBS series Clarice will take place after the events of Silence of the Lambs.

Here is the official synopsis:

“Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of The Silence of the Lambs.

“Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her.

“However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.”

There are also rumors that Hannibal might get a new season through a streaming service, but it will remain a prequel series and not connect with Clarice.

Clarice Season 1 cast updates

Rebecca Breeds will play Clarice Starling in the new CBS series.

Breeds had recurring roles on The Originals at The CW and Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars. Her credits also include CBS’ The Code.

In the movies, Jodie Foster played Clarice in Silence of the Lambs, and Julianne Moore replaced her in the movie Hannibal. Foster won an Academy Award for Best Lead Actress for her role as Clarice Starling.

“After more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes — Clarice Starling,” Kurtzman and Lumet said in announcing Clarice in January.

“Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always.”

Joining Breeds in the CBS series is Kal Penn (Designated Survivor, House), Nick Sandow (Orange is the New Black), Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), Lucca De Oliveira (The Punisher), and Devyn Tyler (The Purge).

Release date latest: When does Clarice Season 1 come out?

Clarice was one of only two shows that CBS ordered straight to series, alongside another based on a movie franchise in The Equalizer.

However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, both of those shows ended up delayed. Despite the pilot being unfinished, CBS liked what they saw so far and ordered it for the 2020-21 season.

There is an uncertainty of when the series will finally make it to the air. Right now, CBS hopes to have it ready to go by midseason 2020-21.

Clarice Season 1 trailer

There is no trailer yet for Clarice as the production has not gone far enough yet to produce one. However, as a reminder, here are the trailers for both Silence of the Lambs (with Jodie Foster) and Hannibal (with Julianne Moore) as FBI Agent Clarice Starling.

When the official trailer for CBS’s Clarice comes out, we will have it here for you.

CBS has yet to announce when Clarice Season 1 will premiere.