Chicago P.D.: Will Atwater lose his job on new episode?

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 6 will put Officer Kevin Atwater in the line of fire for Chief Patty O’Neal.

It’s not good timing for Atwater, especially after Upton went after the chief’s son in the last episode.

Detective Hailey Upton is having a difficult time dealing with her husband, Detective Jay Halstead, leaving Intelligence to go back to the Army.

She appeared to be spiraling quite a bit, even when she was working on the case of a kidnapped girl.

Did that spiral jade how Upton viewed the new character, Sean O’Neal, or is he a really bad guy? We will find out soon enough.

Yellowstone actor Jefferson White will be around for a bit playing that new role (Sean), and it is likely building to something big happening before the winter hiatus.

But next up, Atwater is going to get an episode that focuses a lot on how he handles a case.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 6 synopsis

“Atwater’s reactions during a tense arrest are called into question; the team must dig in to uncover key evidence that could air in the ongoing investigation and clear Atwater’s name,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 6.

Nothing at all gets mentioned about Upton or Sean O’Neal when it comes to the next installment’s synopsis, meaning the entire hour might end up focusing on Atwater and how he does his job.

This is much like how Episode 4 of Chicago P.D. Season 10 focused on Dante Torres and how he has been keeping his neighborhood safe for years.

Chicago P.D. TV promo for November 2 episode

As a reminder, Chicago P.D. is on a short hiatus, so the show’s next new episode isn’t going to be airing on Wednesday, October 26. Instead, we will have to wait for the night of November 2 to see the new content.

Airing at 10/9c on NBC for the evening of November 2, the next new episode of Chicago P.D. is called Sympathetic Reflex. The TV promo that the network is currently running can be seen below.

A lot has been happening on Chicago P.D. so far in Season 10, so for any fan who has missed an episode or two, this is the perfect opportunity to go back and watch them before the November 2 episode arrives.

The first five episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 10 are already available for streaming on Paramount+.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.