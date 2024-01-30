Chicago P.D. star reveals when Torres will return

We are two episodes into Season 11 of Chicago P.D., and Officer Dante Torres has not appeared.

The Intelligence team member joined the show to replace Detective Jay Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer).

Torres was brought in by Halstead to help the team but ended up taking the open slot, thanks to Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).

Actor Benjamin Levy Aguilar works well on the show and brings something fresh to a group that has been together for years.

But Chicago P.D. fans have many questions after his character vanished for the first two episodes of Season 11.

A throwaway line at the beginning of the season premiere revealed that Torres was furloughed to spend time with his mom.

When does Torres return to Chicago P.D.?

Fans hoping for Officer Dante Torres’s return now have an answer from Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

Benjamin posted image photos from an upcoming Chicago P.D. episode. He also shared his return date – likely later than he wanted.

“Torres back Ep 4 – Feb 7 @NBC,” reads the caption to his post.

Five episode images for Torres are also included. One features him chatting with Voight, while a second image has him walking with a mysterious woman.

That mystery woman is Gloria Perez (played by Yara Martinez). She is a featured guest star for Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 4. That new episode called Escape debuts on Wednesday, February 7.

The episode photos for Escape include Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzez. The character is back on the job after passing his tests again.

More news from the One Chicago shows

A recent episode of Chicago P.D. revealed that Jay Halstead has been going by a nickname for years. It was shocking for many fans to learn his real name.

The final episodes for Detective Hailey Upton are coming up soon. Actress Tracy Spiridakos is leaving the Chicago P.D. cast, following Jesse Lee Soffer out the door.

Recent rumors also suggest Tracy and Jesse are dating in real life. They have not confirmed the rumors.

Drama has been revealed on Chicago Fire with paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) leaving Firehouse 51. Brett plans to marry Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and move to Portland.

The Chicago Fire showrunner teased that there was trouble ahead for Brett and Casey.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Chicago Fire firefighter.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.