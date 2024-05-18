Chicago P.D. star Jason Beghe says the season finale ‘will blow your mind’

Jason Beghe has some intriguing thoughts about how Chicago P.D. will end its current season.

The Chicago P.D. Season 11 finale will likely wrap up an intense serial killer case, with fans fearing one particular casualty.

Fans must watch the previous episode first (Inventory – Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 12) because it ended with a cliffhanger.

Previous episodes of the One Chicago shows are all available for streaming on Peacock. Jesse Lee Soffer — he used to play Detective Jay Halstead — directed the latest installment.

Before the season finale arrives, several One Chicago stars appeared on The Tonight Show. And they spoke with Jimmy Fallon about what’s coming.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As a reminder, the Chicago P.D. season finale arrives on Wednesday, May 22 at 10/9c on NBC.

Jason Beghe provides a teaser about the Chicago P.D. season finale

At about the six-minute mark of the video below, Jason Beghe — he plays Hank Voight on the Chicago P.D. cast — teases fans about what to expect from the finale.

“I’ve got to say, P.D., that if you’re a fan of the show, I mean, you will have a surprise in our finale that will blow your mind,” Beghe teased.

“Really?” Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked.

“Yeah. It was one of the most…,” Beghe began to respond before pausing. He clearly didn’t want to give too much away.

“Well, I don’t know. I don’t want to give it away, but it was one of the best episodes that I’ve ever enjoyed making. It touched me deeply. And it was a – I’d say, the final product, which I’ve seen, I think it’s, if not the best, one of our best episodes. Ever,” Beghe added.

He sold it well, and the ladies on the show with him (S. Epatha Merkerson from Chicago Med and Miranda Rae Mayo from Chicago Fire) were impressed.

More drama from One Chicago finale night

The Chicago P.D. season finale is also the final episode for star Tracy Spiridakos.

Here are images from the swan song for Detective Haily Upton. How will her character arc end? We all have to tune in on May 22 to find out together.

Everything is set up for a dramatic conclusion. Could the writers leave fans with a cliffhanger? Since Chicago P.D. Season 12 has been ordered, they don’t have to wrap up every storyline.

Chicago P.D. isn’t the only show ending with a big splash. The Chicago Fire season finale also serves as a goodbye. A popular character is leaving Firehouse 51 in what has been advertised as an “emotional farewell” for the show.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.