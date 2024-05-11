When is the Chicago Fire season finale? Here are details about the pivotal episode

The Chicago Fire season finale is coming up quickly at NBC.

The final episode for Season 12 is a big one, and some important spoilers are shared below.

Unfortunately, the latest season of Chicago Fire is shorter following the Hollywood strikes.

It has been a season of changes for the hit NBC drama, with several veteran cast members leaving the show.

And there is a big exit coming on the season finale as well. It will certainly shift the show’s tone for the next television season.

This one rivals the recent exit of Kara Killmer, who played lead paramedic Sylvie Brett for many years.

When is the Chicago Fire season finale?

The Chicago Fire Season 12 finale arrives on Wednesday, May 22. It is Episode 13 of the current season, called Never Say Goodbye.

Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland, Michael Bradway as Jack Damon, Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on the Chicago Fire season finale. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

What is the Chicago Fire season finale about?

“Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for Deputy Commissioner. A tense call brings up painful memories for Carver and Damon. Mouch struggles to adjust to the new Truck,” reads the full Chicago Fire synopsis for May 22.

After Truck 81 was destroyed on Season 12, Episode 11, the firehouse has to adjust to working with a new vehicle. The storyline building with the new firefighter (Jack Damon, played by Michael Bradway) will also be fleshed out.

But the biggest detail about the Chicago Fire season finale is that Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) is about to reveal something big to his family at Firehouse 51.

The big Chicago Fire spoiler

Eamonn Walker is out as a full-time cast member. Despite playing the father figure of the crew for years, he won’t be seen much after the Season 12 finale. Boden will remain in the One Chicago universe but becomes a recurring character that will only surface now and then – possibly as the Deputy Commissioner.

For Chicago Fire fans who have loved Chief Boden – don’t miss the May 22 episode.

Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden on the Chicago Fire season finale. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.