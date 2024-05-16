One Chicago stars appear on The Tonight Show: Med called ‘a sophisticated dinner party’ and Fire ‘a circus’

Three One Chicago stars were featured on the Wednesday night episode of The Tonight Show.

NBC celebrated One Chicago Wednesday with new episodes of the three hit dramas, followed by three stars sitting down with Jimmy Fallon.

After comedian Will Forte served as the primary guest on May 15, Jimmy welcomed three recognizable faces from One Chicago.

Jason Beghe (Hank Voight on Chicago P.D.), Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire), and S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin from Chicago Med) sat down with the Tonight Show host.

The trio brought something fun for the host to enjoy while they filmed a new episode at Rockefeller Center in New York.

It was a good plug for the Chicago-based dramas, giving the shows some added buzz as the season finales approach.

Jason, Miranda, and S. Epatha received a warm welcome from Jimmy when they took their seats on stage. He thanked them for being great lead-ins on Wednesday nights.

Jason noted that he was born and raised in New York, and S. Epatha stated that she lived there now. They then debated which city had the best pizza.

It was unanimous from the panel that they preferred New York-style pizza over the deep dish from Chicago.

Later, Jimmy asked them if they had done the Polar Bear Challenge in Chicago (jumping into the lake in the winter), and it segued into Jimmy talking about doing it himself.

Jimmy also mentioned that the Chicago shows have been renewed for the 2024-2025 television season. This means new episodes will air in the fall after the long summer hiatus.

Miranda then gave quick synopses about each show, calling Chicago Med “a sophisticated dinner party” before stating that Chicago P.D. is a bit “rougher” and Chicago Fire “is a circus.”

Below is the full interview the trio had with Jimmy. It includes when he pulled out some slices of New York-style pizza to enjoy.

Previous episodes of the One Chicago shows are available to stream on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesday on NBC.