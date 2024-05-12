Chicago P.D. releases images for the final Hailey Upton episode

The final Chicago P.D. episode for Detective Hailey Upton debuts soon on NBC.

Actress Tracy Spiridakos has played Upton for many years, but her run ends with the Chicago P.D. season finale.

Hints about something going on with Upton have been dropped during many episodes this season, increasing the likelihood of something boiling over.

Having Upton exit so soon after the show lost Detective Jay Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer) could be difficult for viewers.

Many fans and even people from the show have posted #SaveUpton on social media. And die-hard fans still post #UpStead as the relationship name for Upton and Halstead.

Those same fans hope Halstead makes a surprise appearance in Upton’s final episode to provide some closure.

Chicago P.D. images from Detective Hailey Upton’s final episode (spoilers)

NBCUniversal released some early photos from the May 22 episode. It gives everyone a teaser for the pivotal episode.

These images include spoilers about Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 13. As does the synopsis shared ahead.

“As the months-long investigation into the serial killer reaches its close, Voight must outsmart the offender in a race against the clock. Upton must make a vital decision,” reads the full Chicago P.D. season finale synopsis.

In this first image, we see Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton and Bojana Novakovic as Detective Josephine Petrovic. They continue working the case together, suggesting (heavily) that we may have a new member of Intelligence here.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton and Bojana Novakovic as Josephine Petrovic on the Chicago P.D. season finale. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

In the next image, a reverse shot is shown from behind Petrovic. It appears that Upton is emotionally reacting to something dramatic in the case.

Tracy Sprirdakos as Hailey Upton on her final episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Up next is an image of Intelligence breaching a location on the season finale. It features more members of the team.

Intelligence is on the hunt during the Chicago P.D. season finale: Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

In this next image, we see Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess and Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres. The duo is likely paired up after Intelligence breaches the building above.

A dramatic scene from Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 13. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Officer Kevin Atwater (played by LaRoyce Hawkins) is also part of the investigation. He is pictured in the image below as Detective Petrovic watches on. It appears to be an intense scene with Atwater breaking the car’s window.

The intense serial killer case continues on Chicago P.D. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Spoiler alert for image from Chicago P.D. season finale

This final image from the Chicago P.D. season finale reveals someone being held at gunpoint by Detective Upton. It may be a huge spoiler about the ongoing case.

Fans should only check out the image if you don’t mind learning a potentially important detail about the final episode of Chicago P.D. Season 11.

Dennis Flanagan as Matson and Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 13. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

