Chicago Fire TV promo teases ’emotional farewell’ on season finale

Chicago Fire is about to close its doors on Season 12.

The season has been a bit disjointed due to having fewer episodes. Losing cast members didn’t help.

Kara Killmer ended her run as Paramedic Sylvie Brett, and Alberto Rosende finished his time as Firefighter Blake Gallo.

Gallo’s replacement also left. That role was Firefighter Jake Gibson, played by Rome Flynn for a few episodes.

Jack Damon (Michael Bradway) has replaced Gibson, while Lizzy Novak (Joselyn Hudon) has replaced Brett. Will they last? Stay tuned!

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Unfortunately, another series regular ends their run on the season finale.

Chicago Fire season finale TV promo

Below is the TV promo NBC has released for the Chicago Fire season finale.

The Chicago Fire May 22 synopsis states, “Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for Deputy Commissioner. A tense call brings up painful memories for Carver and Damon. Mouch struggles to adjust to the new Truck.”

Chicago Fire’s Season 12, Episode 13, is titled Never Say Goodbye. The title has heavy overtones.

Regarding the substories, it’s good that the full Chicago Fire cast is on hand to help close out the season. Mouch (Christian Stolte) wasn’t around to see Truck 81 destroyed and will have to adjust to a new rig.

Firefighters Sam Carver and Jack Damon also have a difficult call, and all eyes will be on Chief Boden’s return and how he handles the ongoing situation with Paramedic Chief Robinson.

More news from the One Chicago shows

May 22 is a big night for the One Chicago shows. It’s the end of an era at Firehouse 51, but the finals for Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. will also have an impact.

The Chicago P.D. season finale is the final episode, in which Tracy Spiridakos plays Detective Hailey Upton. Here are early images from that big episode.

And here are details about the Chicago Med finale. It starts the night of all-new One Chicago content on Wednesday, May 22, at 8/7c.

The trio of Wednesday night dramas will have new episodes in the fall of 2024. NBC renewed Med, Fire, and P.D., so the shows will be around longer. Stay tuned for casting news that will likely hit during the long summer hiatus. Each show has some spots to fill.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. seasons are also available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.