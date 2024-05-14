Chicago Med season finale details revealed

NBC has released a few details about the Chicago Med season finale.

This is the conclusion to Season 9, which has seen the introduction of several new doctors.

Chicago Med also recently said goodbye to another doctor, opening the door for another fresh face in the fall.

No matter how Season 9 ends, Chicago Med will return in the fall with new episodes.

NBC renewed the trio of One Chicago shows for more episodes, so some cliffhangers will likely arrive later this month.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

For fans who need to catch up on the current season, all previous episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med synopsis for the Season 9 finale

“Ripley and Charles treat a high-risk prisoner who may have dementia. Archer and Sean clash when a resident from Margo’s facility lands in the E.D. Crockett receives shocking news,” reads the full synopsis for the Chicago Med season finale.

Luke Mitchell now plays Dr. Mitch Ripley on the Chicago Med cast. He joined the show on the Season 9 premiere and Ripley works closely with Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt).

Ripley and Charles appear to have a memorable case to wrap up a season of memorable patients.

Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) has a tough episode on May 15 (Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 12) that may bleed into the season finale.

When is the Chicago Med season finale?

The last episode for Chicago Med Season 9 is called I Know I Know You, But Do I Really? and it arrives on Wednesday, May 22.

Images for the final episode have been held back, suggesting something isn’t in the synopsis that the doctors and nurses have to deal with on finale night.

goodwin senses there's more to the story pic.twitter.com/YenZ6YatZ9 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) May 9, 2024

More news from the One Chicago shows

Chicago Fire spoilers have also been revealed about finale night. Here is info on a cast member ending his run as a series regular. It will shift the entire tone of the firefighting drama.

The final Chicago P.D. episode for Tracy Spiridakos is also on the horizon. She has played Detective Hailey Upton for years, but the character is leaving the One Chicago universe. Here are images from that Chicago P.D. season finale.

Last year, the Chicago Med finale shocked viewers with the exit of Dr. Will Halstead (played by Nick Gehlfuss). Is something that big coming this year as well? Make sure to tune in on May 22 to find out.

Previous episodes of all One Chicago shows are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.