Chicago P.D. star Jason Beghe fears ‘it’s not going to be the same’ when Tracy Spiridakos leaves the show

The Chicago P.D. cast loses actress Tracy Spiridakos this season.

Tracy plays Detective Hailey Upton and is filming her final episodes for Season 11.

Some uncharted territory lies ahead for the hit NBC drama, but fans have also become familiar with stars leaving the One Chicago shows.

Jesse Lee Soffer ended his run as Detective Jay Halstead last season. His exit left fans wanting more, though.

With Tracy’s exit, the writers and the showrunner must provide better closure. Bringing back Jesse to help her do it could be a nice surprise.

Several Chicago P.D. cast members hinted at how much they will miss Tracy. One co-worker even posted “#SaveUpton.”

Jason Beghe talks about how Tracy Spiridakos will be missed

The man who plays Hank Voight on Chicago P.D. recently spoke about the upcoming exit for Tracy Spiridakos.

“When somebody leaves, whether your child goes off to college or somebody dies or whatever it is, the whole thing has to adjust and it’s not going to be the same,” Jason Beghe told Us Weekly.

He also compared the show to an organism, and how “sometimes there are certain things that the organism can’t survive.”

As for character departures, Jason views them as something this organism can overcome.

“I think we’ll survive this, and we have to find ways to [grow],” he added.

And grow they shall. NBC already ordered Chicago P.D. Season 12. This means the show will continue during the 2024-2025 television season, even after Tracy Spiridakos has gone.

“One of the things that I’ve always tried to do … is that you want to focus on change and evolving,” Beghe previously told Us Weekly. “And it’s not like, ‘Oh, I got the character. Oh, I know who I am. I’m done.’ You might as well be dead.”

In addition to the exits of Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos, Chicago P.D. also weathered losing Elias Koteas (Alvin Olinksy), Jon Seda (Antonio Dawson), and Sophia Bush (Erin Lindsay).

So, while Chicago P.D. won’t be the same without Detective Hailey Upton, it’s all about finding that next chapter.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.