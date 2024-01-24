Chicago P.D. spoilers reveal which character each upcoming episode focuses on

Chicago P.D. spoilers now provide fans insight about which character will be focused on in upcoming episodes.

As seen frequently in Season 10, the writers have chosen to focus on one character in each episode. This also allows other cast members to take off an episode or two.

An example would be an episode focusing on Officer Kim Burgess trying to recover from her abduction and getting shot.

This method of storytelling is a departure from earlier Chicago P.D. episodes where the entire Intelligence team was involved in each step.

It works at revealing personal stories about a particular character, but it also causes other characters to take a back seat that night.

The new episodes have begun similarly, with Detective Hailey Upton having most of the premiere episode focused on her.

Chicago P.D. spoilers about upcoming episodes

Details on the new episode of Chicago P.D. came out. It has been revealed that the January 24 episode will focus on Officer Adam Ruzek (played by Patrick John Fleger).

Even though he is on leave, Ruzek will be drawn into a case with Intelligence written all over it.

The January 31 Chicago P.D. episode will focus on Officer Kim Burgess (played by Marina Squerciati).

Then, on the February 7 Chicago P.D. episode, Officer Dante Torres takes center stage. That’s Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 4, where Torres gets a good story.

Here is a breakdown of what happened to Torres and why he hasn’t been a part of Season 11 yet.

Additional details from One Chicago

It was previously announced that Tracy Spiridakos is filming her final Chicago P.D. episodes.

She has played Detective Upton for years, but Season 11 is the swan song for her character.

The Chicago P.D. showrunner revealed that Spiridakos is on board for the entire season, meaning she will likely appear in most (if not all) Season 11 episodes.

Will Jay Halstead return this season? Here are your answers.

Some major characters are exiting the Chicago Fire cast this winter as well.

Firefight Blake Gallo (played by Alberto Rosende) appeared in the season premiere to say goodbye. He is heading to Michigan to spend time with family he didn’t know he had.

Paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) is getting married and will leave Firehouse 51 later this season. She is moving to Portland to live with Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer).

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.