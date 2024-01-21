Chicago P.D. promo reveals Ruzek back on the job

A new season of Chicago P.D. has begun, showing a disjointed Intelligence team struggling on the job.

The first episode focused primarily on Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and a case she stumbled upon.

Sergeant Trudy Platt loaned out Upton to work on a pilot program prioritizing mental health on calls.

Having Intelligence split up for part of the episode made it easier on the writers since Officer Dante Torres was out of the office.

Officer Adam Ruzek was also still on leave as he tried to recover from being shot in the Season 10 finale.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The second episode for Season 11 circles back to Ruzek, who gets caught up in a new case.

Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 2 synopsis

“Despite being on leave, Ruzek gets mixed up in a case after a late-night poker game is raided,” reads the simple synopsis for the January 24 episode of Chicago P.D.

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D. Season 11. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. TV promo for January 24 episode

Below is the promo NBC is running for the upcoming episode of Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 2 debuts at 10/9c on Wednesday, January 24.

Ruzek is still on leave in the promo – working his way back to the job. But he is caught up in something that makes him very involved in a case.

More news from the world of One Chicago

Officer Torres is not shown in the early photos for this new episode called Retread.

Here is an explanation of where Torres was on premiere night, and it hints at what could come later this season with the primary cast members.

This is also the final Chicago P.D. season for actress Tracy Spiridakos. She will finish the season, but then she is on to other projects.

The Chicago P.D. writers have plenty of time to wrap up Upton’s storylines in a way that will honor the character. It also gives the writers and showrunners a chance to make up for the lack of closure when Jesse Lee Soffer appeared for the final time as Detective Jay Halstead.

Likewise, the Chicago Fire writers have time to say goodbye to paramedic Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer). She is leaving Firehouse 51 to move to Portland and marry Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer).

The next episode of Chicago Fire hints at another character leaving.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.