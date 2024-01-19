Chicago P.D.: What happened to Torres?

The Chicago P.D. season premiere aired Wednesday night, but Officer Dante Torres wasn’t seen.

It has led many fans to ask where Torres was and why he wasn’t working with Intelligence during the first new episode in months.

This will be a season of change for the members of Intelligence.

Detective Hailey Upton — played by actress Tracy Spiridakos for years — will be gone from the show by the end of Season 11.

The showrunner did reveal that Tracy has many more episodes coming up, but she is nearing the end of her run on the hit NBC drama.

Fans have already expressed frustration about losing Jesse Lee Soffer (he played Detective Jay Halstead) and Tracy in consecutive seasons.

Where was Torres on the Chicago P.D. season premiere?

The new Chicago P.D. season began with Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) struggling to deal with what happened to Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) last spring.

Ruzek was shot by the kid of a family he was investigating, and he barely survived the incident. Now, he is going through rehab before returning to the job.

On the season premiere, Voight was coming to work, and Sergeant Trudy Platt was trying to get answers about the openings on his team. She also reminded him that she was taking his team for the day to work on pilot programs.

“You’re team can’t go with a vacancy for this long. We’ve already got Torres out on his furlough helping with his mom,” Trudy revealed.

And there it was, a quick two-sentence explanation of why Torres wasn’t in the season premiere. Anyone not paying close attention may have missed the lines.

Chicago P.D. Season 11 is filmed differently

It was previously revealed that the Chicago P.D. cast members won’t appear in every episode this season. People will miss episodes as a way to cut costs on production.

Actor Benjamin Levy Aquilar (Officer Dante Torres) is the first to miss a new episode. We will see him later, but the writers presented excuses about why he wasn’t on screen for the January 17 episode.

Narratives will create situations for other Intelligence members to miss an episode or two later in Season 11. It’s a disjointed way to tell the stories, but hopefully, the writers make up for it with good cases and lots of action.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.