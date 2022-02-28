Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 14 promo: Fighting for family

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess and Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek on a new episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The new episode of Chicago P.D. is going to be focused a lot on Kim Burgess (played by Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (John Flueger) as they battle for custody of Makayla.

The storyline of adopting Makayla has taken a back seat for a few weeks, but as a reminder, a blood relative of hers has decided to come back into the picture. The man began approaching Makayla at her school and after some investigating, Burgess and Ruzek learned that this was Makayla’s uncle.

Now, the uncle wants to get full custody, which is going to take this whole story to the courtroom as the two members of Intelligence try their hardest to give Makayla a better life than the one that she had.

As a quick reminder, on the last episode of Chicago P.D., the story was focused on Hailey Upton and a water rescue that she pulled off in the Chicago River. We also got to learn more about Trudy Platt’s backstory in an episode that every Chicago P.D. fan should make sure to watch.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 14 synopsis

“The team searches for a brutal killer with a signature modus operandi. Burgess and Ruzek double down in their fight to retain custody of Makayla,” reads the Chicago P.D. synopsis for the episode called Blood Relation.

Chicago P.D. TV promo for Blood Relation

This new episode of Chicago P.D. is going to air for the first time on Wednesday, March 2. This is the 14th episode of the current season, and it is going to take Burgess and Ruzek into the courtroom as they try to be there for Makayla.

Below is the TV promo for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 14 that is currently running on NBC.

Chicago PD 9x14 Promo "Blood Relation" (HD)

A hint at some future Chicago P.D. spoilers was revealed recently, showing a storyline that is going to involve Jay Halstead. We should learn more about it when the big day gets closer.

Some additional good news comes from the One Chicago episode count for this spring because there is a lot of new content coming from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. before the shows head out on their summer hiatus.

Just as a reminder, Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 14 debuts on March 2.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.