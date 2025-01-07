Chicago P.D. Season 12 recap: What you need to know as show returns

Chicago P.D. Season 12 finally returns with a new episode on January 8.

It’s been a busy season for Intelligence, including two new folks coming to work for Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).

As a reminder, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) left Chicago during the Season 11 finale.

Upton had been pushed too far on the job. Having her husband move away (Detective Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer) she found no joy left in Chicago.

During her last act on the job, Upton saved Voight from a serial killer. His near-death experience carried over to the Season 12 premiere.

Chicago P.D. Season 12 began with Voight spiraling and overworking the team on too many cases. He has become more centered as the season progresses, but Voight still has demons.

Two new members of Intelligence and big promotion

A new detective was introduced during the Chicago P.D. season premiere.

Victoria Cartagena joined the Chicago P.D. cast as Detective Emily Martel.

Martel was a friend of Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) from their days at the Academy. Unfortunately, she was shot and killed returning from a call during Season 12, Episode 1.

Later, Officer Kiana Cook (played by Toya Turner) joined Intelligence at the urging of Officer Dante Torres. She had helped on several cases and showed she had what it took to join the team.

Cook is now an important component of the new-look team.

Officer Kim Burgess (played by Marina Squerciati) got promoted to detective this season. The only person who outranks her on the team (now) is Voight.

Intelligence gets a new boss

Actor Shawn Hatosy now stars as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid on the Chicago P.D. cast. He has a mysterious feeling about him, and it’s unclear if he is there to help or hinder Voight.

So far, Reid has expressed a keen interest in helping the team, but he may have an additional agenda.

More stories about Reid and how he will impact Intelligence are coming.

Torres, Burgess, and Gloria Perez

Gloria Perez returned for several episodes this season. She had a relationship with Officer Torres during Season 11 but was also a confidential informant, making the relationship illegal.

Burgess found out about the relationship and helped Torres keep it a secret, but it came up again in Season 12 when it appeared Perez was leading a new drug ring.

Torres came clean to the team (and Voight), but Perez was killed during an operation, thus ending that storyline.

But when Voight returned to his office, Deputy Chief Reid was waiting. Reid knew about the relationship and that Burgess covered it up. It’s now hanging over Voight and his team.

As a reminder, Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9 arrives on January 8. The winter premiere kicks off a month full of new episodes.

Marina Squerciati, who plays Detective Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. cast, revealed she secretly had a baby and finally explained her early-season absence.

Details about the One Chicago crossover were revealed. Med, Fire, and P.D. will deal with an intense story later this winter.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.