Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9: Synopsis, plot points, and new team photo for 2025 winter premiere

The Chicago P.D. winter premiere has finally arrived at NBC.

The long winter hiatus ends with a new Chicago P.D. episode on Wednesday, January 8.

It’s been far too long since we last saw some new content, but the good news is that January 2025 features many new episodes.

Fans might want to re-watch the Chicago P.D. fall finale from November 20.

The last episode featured Office Torres Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) coming clean about his relationship with Gloria Perez (played by Yara Martinez).

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The fall finale was Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 8, and it is streaming on Peacock.

As a reminder, Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has also been promoted to detective. The only person who outranks her on the team is Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).

The Chicago P.D. winter premiere details

The first new episode of Chicago P.D. for 2025 arrives on Wednesday, January 8 at 10/9c. The installment is called Friends and Family and Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) is heavily involved.

“Cook turns to her family when Intelligence faces administrative roadblocks that threaten a kidnapping investigation,” reads the synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9.

The synopsis refers to Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner), who recently joined the Intelligence team at the urging of Torres. She has already been very valuable to the team.

Below is a short TV promo that NBC released for the Chicago P.D. winter premiere. We see an animated Cook trying to help solve the kidnapping case.

A new team photo for Intelligence

Below is a new photo released for Chicago P.D. It features the full team gathered together as they work a case.

There is presumably still an open spot for Voight to add someone to Intelligence, but this is what he is working with after recent character exits and deaths on the show.

Toya Turner as Officer Kiana Cook, Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, and the rest of Intelligence for Chicago P.D. Season 12. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

More important Chicago P.D. news

Marina Squerciati revealed she secretly had a baby. The Chicago P.D. star plays Detective Kim Burgess, and she explained her early-season absence.

Here’s the full January 2025 schedule for Chicago P.D. Many new episodes debut this month, including a huge crossover with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Jesse Lee Soffer teased a possible Chicago P.D. return. He used to play Detective Jay Halstead in the cast.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.