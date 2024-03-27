Chicago P.D.’s new detective is the focus of the new episode, Bojana Novakovic plays Josephine Petrovic 

The Chicago P.D. cast added a new player on its most recent episode, and Bojana Novakovic continues playing Josephine Petrovic in the new installment.

This new episode is called On Paper, and it appears that Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) will work hand-in-hand with Detective Petrovic.

Petrovic was brought in as a profiler to help with an intense case of abductions and torturing. Intelligence also figured out that they were chasing a serial killer.

The unfortunate result of this case was that Hank Voight became very close with a survivor (Noah), even letting the young man stay at his house.

Unfortunately, Noah (played by Bobby Hogan) was murdered at the end of Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 7.

Actor Jason Beghe teased that the case will lead to the return of the “old Voight” as he seeks to solve it by any means necessary.

Bojana Novakovic plays Detective Josephine Petrovic

The addition of actress Bojana Novakovic has already been interesting. Detective Josephine Petrovic is unlike any character the show has had before, and she investigates cases with a different style.

But it also appears that Petrovic has the mindset to get the job done at any cost, which could fit well with the team if she sticks around for a while.

Here is a breakdown of the actress who plays Detective Petrovic.

She has played a detective on television before, and the video clip below shows her stint on Instinct.

NBC synopsis for March 27 Chicago P.D. episode

“Upton brings SVU detective Petrovic back into the fold to help with the investigation of a tender-age kidnapping,” reads the full synopsis for the new Chicago P.D. episode.

It seems to be setting up a scenario where Petrovic works more often with Intelligence. Are the writers and producers possibly setting her up as Upton’s replacement?

As a reminder, Tracy Spiridakos (she plays Upton) is filming her final episodes. She is leaving the show this season.

Jason Beghe talked about his worries for the show when Tracy leaves, adding that they must adjust and adapt to survive.

TV promo for Chicago P.D. episode called On Paper

Below is the TV promo NBC is running for the March 27 Chicago P.D. episode. It heavily teases that Upton will be looking into Petrovic.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Great news has also come out from NBC. The network ordered Chicago P.D. Season 12, so more new episodes will debut during the 2024-2025 television season.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.