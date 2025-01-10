Chicago P.D. recap: Season 12, Episode 9 debuted as the winter premiere, secrets were revealed

Chicago P.D. returned on Wednesday night with a new dramatic episode.

The winter hiatus was long, but new episodes are rolling out all January.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9 began with some additional backstory for Officer Kiana Cook (played by Toya Turner).

The writers could do this because the Chicago P.D. fall finale had no cliffhangers.

Cook’s father is introduced as the owner of a hardware store that appears to be struggling. Later, the focus shifts to the other side of the Cook family, and her mother is revealed to be extremely wealthy.

Cook is estranged from her mom but would lean on her later in the episode.

A Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9 recap

Cook was leaving her dad’s store when an SUV sped past her and crashed. She went to help out at the accident scene and learned the driver was rushing to pay a ransom for his kidnapped wife and kids.

The man died on the way to Chicago Med, so Intelligence didn’t have much to work with as Cook helped lead the case.

Later, they intercepted a ransom call, and Cook went to her mom to get funds for the drop. It was a weekend case, and the banks were closed, so the P.D. didn’t have enough cash for the case.

Using personal funds isn’t typically allowed, but Deputy Chief Charlie Reid (played by Shawn Hatosy) bent the rules so Intelligence could do it. He stepped up when Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) pressed him for assistance.

Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) posed as the man who had died to help facilitate the ransom drop and rescue of three people.

The case progressed with the abductors killing the mom and leaving viewers wondering where the kids could be. The kidnappers also set up cameras in an abandoned house to figure out that the police were tracking them.

Cook saved the day at the end of the episode by rescuing the two little girls, and the intense day may have proved that the new deputy chief does want to help Intelligence.

It’s of note that Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) was absent from this particular episode, despite the January 8 Chicago Fire episode stating that she was at work.

More news from the One Chicago universe

Details about the One Chicago crossover were revealed. Med, Fire, and P.D. have an intense one-day story coming later in January.

A Chicago P.D. star revealed she secretly had a baby. Actress Marina Squerciati (she plays Detective Kim Burgess) shocked fans with her revelation.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.