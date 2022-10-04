Chicago P.D.: ‘For someone this is the end’

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on Season 10 of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 3 has given fans of the show a reason to worry about what might come next.

In the TV promo that is running on NBC for the October 5 episode of the show, the phrase “For someone this is the end” runs as several brief scenes are depicted.

One of those scenes features Detective Hailey Upton crying, possibly hinting that something has gone wrong in her relationship with Detective Jay Halstead.

But maybe she is just showing some empathy because she has learned something new about what Halstead went through during his military career.

The full synopsis for the episode, which is shared below, does suggest that we are going to learn something new from Halstead’s past.

Does it lead to Halstead hiding something else from Upton?

As we get closer to a main character leaving Chicago P.D., it’s hard not to read too much into any of the episode synopses and television promos.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 3 synopsis

“The team investigates a string of brutal pharmacy robberies, and Halsted connects with one of the victims about their Army careers. Upton suspects there is more to the story and confides in Voight,” reads the synopsis for the October 5 episode of Chicago P.D.

While it isn’t mentioned in the synopsis, we may also get to see a segment about Kim Burgess moving in with Adam Ruzek after they agreed to live together at the end of the last episode.

TV promo for October 5 episode of Chicago P.D.

Below is the TV promo for the new Chicago P.D. episode called A Good Man. It is going to air for the first time on Wednesday, October 5, and this will be the third episode for Season 10.

On the last episode, Halstead lied to Upton about what he was doing, and there were heavy overtones that Intelligence could be taking a dark turn before the Fall 2022 episodes have all been aired.

Is someone dying on Chicago Fire?

The One Chicago drama isn’t just dealing with Intelligence, as the new episode of Chicago Fire hints at a character’s death. It raises a lot of questions about where that show might be heading in the short term and exactly what will go down on the next new episode.

A theme of people leaving the programs is taking over, with two main characters also leaving Chicago Med this fall.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.