Chicago P.D. episodes: New schedule for January 2025 with episode synospsis and a crossover event

NBC has an updated Chicago Med episode schedule for January 2025.

It became necessary after the network postponed its One Chicago lineup from January 15.

President Joe Biden will speak from the Oval Office at 8/7c on Wednesday night, leading NBC to push back its primetime schedule.

This is likely disappointing news to Chicago P.D. fans who had to wait out the long winter hiatus for new episodes.

But not to worry. Many new installments are slated for this winter and spring, as Chicago P.D. Season 12 has a long way to go.

We can also see the One Chicago crossover event approaching on the calendar.

January 2025 Chicago P.D. episode schedule

Below is the updated episode schedule for Chicago P.D. Season 12.

January 15 has been filled with a rerun of an earlier Chicago P.D. episode from the fall. The show returns to new content on January 22.

These upcoming Chicago P.D. episodes air in the familiar 10/9c timeslot on Wednesday evenings.

As a reminder, the One Chicago crossover airs on Wednesday, January 29.

Wednesday, January 15: Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 3 (Off Switch from October 9 airs again). Atwater struggles to find balance as he teams up with a forensic psychologist on an armed robbery case.

Wednesday, January 22: Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 10 (Zoe). An unexpected visitor causes disruption for Ruzek and Burgess amidst an emotional investigation involving an unidentified young girl.

Wednesday, January 29: Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 11 (In the Trenches: Part III). This new episode concludes the One Chicago crossover. The night begins with Chicago Fire at 8/7c and continues with Chicago Med at 9/8c.

Here are more details about the three-show crossover event. It has been years since NBC last put together a full One Chicago crossover like this one.

More from the One Chicago shows

A Chicago P.D. star recently had a secret baby. Marina Squerciaiti, who plays Detective Kim Burgess, gave birth to a new baby, which is why she missed two episodes earlier this season.

Chicago Fire spoilers about Joe Cruz’s fate have been revealed. Actor Joe Minoso spoke about his character and whether or not Cruz survives getting shot in the winter premiere.

The Chicago Med winter premiere addressed two cliffhangers. Fans had been forced to wait for Sharon Goodwin’s fate and whether Dr. Dean Archer was leaving Med.

Below is an important scene from the Chicago P.D. winter premiere. It shows Officer Cook in action.

