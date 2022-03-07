Chicago P.D. episode promo: The search for Makayla begins

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D. 915. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The new episode of Chicago P.D. has a singular focus, as Intelligence tries to find out what happened to Makayla.

On the last episode of Chicago P.D., Kim Burgess (played by Marina Squeciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) won their custody case to become the official adoptive parents to Makayla.

As they were coming home to celebrate and share the good news with Makayla, Burgess and Ruzek found their nanny seriously injured and Makayla was gone. Someone had taken her after a very violent encounter.

When the episode faded to black, Chicago P.D. fans were left in shock, and a huge new mystery had presented itself on the show. When One Chicago Wednesday returns, the storyline will continue right from that room.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 15 synopsis

“The unit scrambles to search for one of their own who is in grave danger,” reads the very simple synopsis that NBC has released for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 15.

Chicago P.D. TV promo for Gone

This new episode of Chicago P.D. will air for the first time on Wednesday, March 9. It is called Gone, and not much more needs to be explained about what the show and Intelligence will be dealing with on the night.

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for Gone.

Chicago PD 9x15 Promo "Gone" (HD)

More news from One Chicago

The night of March 9 is going to be a really busy one for the three NBC Chicago dramas. Chicago Med and Chicago Fire are each dealing with dramatic episodes as well, so this new episode of Chicago P.D. is going to fit very nicely.

Starting the night off, Chicago Med has a new surgeon assaulting Dr. Marcel in the ED, possibly leading to a really dramatic fight. It might also set the stage for Marcel to deal with a lasting injury that could really impact an emerging transplant doctor.

And after Med comes to a close, someone targets the arson unit on Chicago Fire, leading to some injuries sustained by primary characters on the show. New lieutenant Stella Kidd is also going to look into candidates to join Truck 81. This could mean a new Chicago Fire cast member joining the fold.

There are also some small Chicago Med and P.D. spoilers that were revealed about a future One Chicago storyline that could be a lot of fun for the fans to watch.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.