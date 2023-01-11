Chicago P.D. debuts a dramatic character from Atwater’s past

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. Season 11 continues with a new episode called Long Lost.

Intelligence is back to dealing with cases as they come after they put the Sean O’Neal investigation to bed on the fall finale.

Recently, the Chicago P.D. showrunners did talk about Sean and whether or not he would be returning to create some more chaos.

On the last episode of the show, a cop from Ruzek’s past caused some trouble, with Torres winding up in his crosshairs.

The good news is that Torres learned how loyal Ruzek is to the other members of the team, likely making Intelligence much stronger moving forward.

And now, a new episode of Chicago P.D. will debut on Wednesday, January 11.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 11 synopsis

“A shocking ambush at a funeral leads the team into a heated investigation to find the shooters,” begins the synopsis for the new episode of Chicago P.D.

“Much to Atwater’s surprise, he must rely on someone from his past to help in the investigation, dredging up old memories and revealing new truths,” the synopsis continues as we find out this is an episode ready to focus on Officer Kevin Atwater.

In the TV promo, we find out exactly who that person is, which could lead to some interesting backstory for Atwater getting fleshed out.

Chicago P.D. TV promo for Long Lost

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for the January 11 episode of Chicago P.D.

More from the world of One Chicago

Introducing a new character that has been referenced in the past will lead to some drama on Chicago P.D., but that’s not the only thing that is brewing in the world of One Chicago.

Chicago Fire fans saw the return of Emma Jacobs, and the showrunners talked about her return, as well as what it could mean to Firehouse 51. It’s not good.

And a new face has joined the Chicago Med cast, with her debut set to come during the next new episode. She will be quickly recognized by a lot of viewers due to her work on soaps and Christmas movies.

see you tonight in the windy city, ChiHards! pic.twitter.com/rX95yJz9kq — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) January 11, 2023

To catch up on the latest episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D., fans can use Peacock to stream them all. That includes the goodbye to Detective Jay Halstead that took place this fall on P.D. and the farewell wedding for Dr. Ethan Choi over on Med.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.