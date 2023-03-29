Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med TV promos set up an exciting night

Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. return for new episodes on March 29.

With new episodes coming out, NBC rolled out some television promos to get fans excited.

Though some interesting stories have been told this season, Med and P.D. have each also seen major cast exits.

Jesse Lee Soffer left Chicago P.D. and his role as Detective Jay Halstead in the third episode of Season 10.

And Brian Tee stopped playing Dr. Ethan Choi on the winter finale of Season 8 for Med.

Last week, each returned to direct an episode of their show, going behind the camera for a night.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 17 synopsis and TV promo

“A documentary crew visits Med to film Crockett and Abrams’ groundbreaking surgery,” begins the synopsis for the March 29 episode of Chicago Med.

Much of the episode will focus on a behind-the-scenes documentary about O.R. 2.0 that seems right out of The Office.

“Archer refuses to ask for help for his kidney issues despite the staff’s unrelenting kindness. Will starts to develop feelings for a co-worker,” continues the synopsis for the episode called Know When To Hold and When To Fold.

Below is the television promo currently running for that new episode of Med.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 17 synopsis and TV promo

“As the team investigates a convenience store robbery, the evidence leads them to an unusual pair of suspects, revealing a dark personal drama and another potential victim,” begins the synopsis for the March 29 episode of Chicago P.D.

“Burgess slowly makes strides tackling her past trauma,” continues the synopsis for the new episode, Out of the Depths.

It appears that Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is about to make some strides in dealing with her past traumas.

The NBC promo below hints that resolutions within her personal story will be a primary component of the night.

More from One Chicago

The Chicago Fire TV schedule also reveals a new episode for March 29.

For the new installment of Fire, the show will have a crossover night with Med.

The return of Matt Casey also arrives soon, giving fans of Chicago Fire a nice treat for the spring.

The downside to Casey’s return is that he will not share the screen with Kelly Severide.

For now, actor Taylor Kinney remains on his extended leave of absence from the show. That forced the producers to have Kelly Severide written out of upcoming episodes.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.