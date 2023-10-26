Chicago P.D. alum Jesse Lee Soffer warns his fans

“I wish I was posting for a better reason,” Jesse Lee Soffer says at the beginning of a new video.

Jesse took the time to share an important message on his Instagram page about scams.

People are reportedly posing as him and his representatives to get money. It’s a problem Jesse hopes he can end.

One Chicago fans got to know Jesse through the role of Detective Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D.

He was an intriguing character for the show and valuable to the Intelligence team.

Jesse left Chicago P.D. early in Season 10, and the writers had his character (Halstead) re-enlist in the Army.

Jesse Lee Soffer warns his social media followers.

“Please be aware of scams! Myself and anyone who represents me would NEVER ask you for money. Hope this helps, hope you have a good day,” Jesse captioned his post.

In the video below, Jesse talks about people getting scammed online and on social media. He states that people are pretending to be him to receive money.

The scammers have frustrated him to the point of posting about it.

As Jesse explains it, he will never reach out in a direct message to get money. Nor will anyone who represents him.

Jesse also breaks down how to know if people claiming to be one of his representatives are real. They don’t represent him if he doesn’t follow them on social media.

“I hope this helps. I’m so sorry that this stuff happens,” Jesse closes his message after explaining everything.

Shocking news has come out about the future of Chicago P.D.

Tracy Spirdakos is leaving the Chicago P.D. cast.

She has played Detective Hailey Upton since Season 4, but her final episodes are coming up in Season 11.

Losing Tracy so soon after Jesse left the show will be hard for Chicago P.D. fans to accept.

The writers have returned to work following the Hollywood strike, but the actors and actresses are still on the picket lines.

It means a longer delay before new episodes of the One Chicago shows can debut on NBC.

Just Burgess with her girl dinner ready to watch @nbc's new crime show, #TheIrrational. Catch the series premiere tonight 10/9c and streaming on @peacocktv. pic.twitter.com/z1MwMgYP31 — Firehouse 51 squad (@NBCOneChicago) September 26, 2023

