Chicago Med’s new episode: Does Crockett’s fame go to his head?

Chicago Med will provide Dr. Crockett Marcel with a lot of fame in the next new episode, but will that fame be detrimental to one of his patients?

Recently, Crockett ran into a crashed train on Chicago Med, leading to two people being saved as the tunnel started to cave in around them all. The night also featured a mini-crossover with Chicago Fire.

And on the latest episode of Chicago Med, Crockett pulled off a miraculous transplant surgery to save a man who needed lungs after gasses from damaged batteries ruined his original ones.

Now, Crockett is going to be celebrated even more in the media, especially after the owner of the crashed train had his people set up social media accounts for the hero doctor.

The synopsis and the TV promo for the upcoming new episode show that Crockett is going to be the main focus of the night but that a patient ends up in a health scare due to what is going on around the hospital.

It’s also important to note that Chicago Med is currently on a short hiatus, so the show’s new episode will not be airing on Wednesday, October 26.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 6 synopsis

“Crockett adjusts to his newfound fame when he helps Will treat a local restaurant owner. Ethan, Charles, and Goodwin aid a new mother worried about hurting her baby. Maggie and Vanessa clash with a patient eager to get back to work” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 6.

This episode will debut for the first time on Wednesday, November 2, at 8/7c on NBC.

Here is a video clip from that episode to revisit Crockett’s save that took place on the train.

November 2 TV promo for Chicago Med’s new episode

Below is the new TV promo that NBC is running for the November 2 episode of Chicago Med. This new episode of the show is called Mamma Said There Would Be Days Like This.

It sure looks like the main lawyer and compliance officer at Med will continue getting a lot of screen time as Chicago Med Season 8 rolls on.

For any fans of the show who haven’t heard the news yet, a main character is leaving the Chicago Med cast. This is going to lead to some very interesting episodes of the show airing before the big fall finale.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.