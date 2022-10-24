Chicago Med takes a short hiatus ahead of new episode release

Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher on Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med fans will have to wait just a little bit longer for the next new episode to arrive on NBC.

Following the show’s latest episode, where Vanessa Taylor and Will Halstead got in trouble for buying from a drug dealer, a short hiatus has begun.

It means we will all have to wait to find out if Dr. Dean Archer will have any lasting problems after getting beat up in the ED.

As a quick reminder, Archer tried to intervene when a patient that had been brought in jumped off his gurney and began destroying the hospital.

That patient also ended up being Dean, the dealer Vanessa had purchased drugs from to help a patient who couldn’t get them through any legal channels.

Vanessa and Will got a stern warning about what they had done, but Sharon Goodwin showed some sympathy because they had just been trying to save a life. This has all been a result of supply chain problems for the region.

Chicago Med takes a quick hiatus

There is no new episode of Chicago Med on October 26. On that Wednesday night, NBC will be showing a repeat episode, so it’s a good break in the schedule for fans to get caught up on any potentially missed episodes.

The first five episodes from Chicago Med Season 8 are all available for streaming on Peacock, as are the newest episodes of Chicago Fire Season 11 and Chicago P.D. Season 10.

When does Chicago Med return from break?

It’s a quick return date for Chicago Med, as the next new episode will arrive on Wednesday, November 2. There are a number of important episodes coming up as well, including several that will focus on a main character leaving the show.

This isn’t the only One Chicago drama that is seeing a shift in cast members, as Fire and P.D. have also seen some big changes. But the upcoming exit from Med might catch people off-guard who haven’t heard the news yet.

The Chicago Fire cast has moved on without Mason, and the Chicago P.D. cast added a Yellowstone actor. For P.D., this opened the door for an intriguing storyline that began in the last episode, and it is one that puts Intelligence in a difficult position.

The upcoming November 2 episode of Chicago Med is called Mama Said There Would Be Days Like This.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.