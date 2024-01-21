Chicago Med threatens Archer’s transplant surgery in new episode

A new episode of Chicago Med debuts on Wednesday night, with the plot revolving around the transplant surgery for Dr. Dean Archer.

Archer has been dealing with kidney failure, but a donor finally surfaced in the form of his son. Now, his son is ready to give his father one of his kidneys.

But it wouldn’t be a One Chicago show without an episode where something threatened to take away that kidney.

Actor Steven Weber joined the Chicago Med cast in 2021, bringing energy on the opposite end of the spectrum from other ED doctors.

Archer came over from the military and had a friendship with Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee).

The first Chicago Med Season 9 episode brought everyone up to speed on Archer’s predicament, introduced a new cast member, and revealed Dr. Daniel Charles has ties to the new guy.

Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 2 synopsis

“A woman from Archer’s past returns and threatens his transplant surgery,” reads the synopsis for Chicago Med’s January 24 episode.

This is the second episode from the new season – which had been delayed by the summer hiatus and two Hollywood strikes.

Leanne is the woman from Archer’s past. Actress Paula Marshall takes on the role.

Paula Marshall as Leanne on Chicago Med Season 9. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med TV promo for the January 24 episode

Below is the TV promo for Chicago Med 9×02. It debuts at 8/7c on Wednesday, January 24.

Much time will focus on Archer’s surgery and how it might impact his son. Will this mystery woman stand in the way of the transplant?

Archer already feels guilty about taking his son’s kidney, and he tried to get out of the surgery on the Chicago Med season premiere. Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) convinced him to allow his son to help him.

