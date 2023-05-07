Chicago Med teases gruesome surgery with new video clip

Chicago Med begins a new chapter on Wednesday night.

In the last episode, the board voted to make Gaffney Chicago Medical Center a for-profit hospital.

This means that doctors could become hamstrung when it comes to serving the interests of the patients.

Nurse Maggie Lockwood (played by Marlyne Barrett) is the most worried about the changes and has become increasingly unhappy with her job.

In the final moments of the last episode, Maggie even revealed that she was applying for a job elsewhere.

Calling this episode The Winds of Change Are Starting to Blow also seems to be a subtle hint from the writers that more changes are coming.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 20 synopsis

“Maggie clashes with Charles on a patient who’s distrustful of hospitals. Crockett and Will fight against Med’s new policies to save their cancer patient. Hannah and Archer pull surprising things out of their unsuspecting patients,” reads the Chicago Med synopsis for May 10.

This new episode is one of only three remaining in the current season. And it all appears to be building toward a memorable season finale that could heavily impact Season 9.

Some intriguing spoilers about the Chicago Med finale have also been revealed, hinting that a main character could leave the show.

Chicago Med TV promo for The Winds of Change Are Starting to Blow

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for the May 10 episode of the show. In it, a gruesome surgery happens, and the footage hints at something odd taking place during the procedure.

And yes, those doctors ask, “What the hell was that?” and “Where did it go?” during the surgery.

Viewers will need to tune in on Wednesday night to find out exactly what the surgeons are dealing with and how the changes at the hospital will impact day-to-day operations.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.