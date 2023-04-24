Chicago Med star heads over to Fantasy Island

Chicago Med star Jessy Schram is exchanging her hospital scrubs for a wedding dress.

While the One Chicago shows are on hiatus, Jessy will appear in a new episode of Fantasy Island.

Jessy isn’t leaving Chicago Med, but the actress did have some free time to film an upcoming episode of Fantasy Island that will debut on FOX.

Chicago Med fans first saw Jessy play Dr. Hannah Asher in a 2020 episode called Leave the Choice to Solomon.

The character joined the show for the second half of Season 5, entering into a romantic relationship with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss).

Dr. Asher’s addiction problems forced her to move on to other things, but the character did return in Season 7 after some casting changes in the show.

Jessy Schram on Fantasy Island

Jessy guest stars on the April 24 episode of Fantasy Island.

For television viewers who have not watched the show before, most episodes present stand-alone stories about people visiting a luxury resort. There are also overarching themes regarding the people who run the resort.

At the resort, the wildest dreams of the guests are fulfilled, but there are typically lessons for the characters involved as well.

The episode that Jessy will appear in is called Peaches & The Jilted Bride. This serves as Season 2, Episode 11 of Fantasy Island.

“Jilted bride Laura arrives on the island still in her wedding dress, having just been stood up at the altar; Isla tells Ruby about the complicated past between her people and the Roarkes,” reads the full synopsis of the episode.

Jessy plays Laura, the jilted bride who will see what happens when her childhood imaginary friend (Peaches) comes to life.

Below is a TV promo currently advertising this intriguing new episode that features Jessy Schram.

Our imagination has the answers…



Catch an all-new #FantasyIsland Monday at 9/8c on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/FsZDKEdKHs — Fantasy Island (@FantasyIslandTV) April 21, 2023

More news from the world of One Chicago

New episodes of the One Chicago shows are coming soon, including an episode of Chicago Med focusing on a dying doctor.

Big news has also been revealed by NBC. The network has renewed the trio of Wednesday night dramas for another year.

But before everything heads into the long summer break, a May packed with new episodes will roll out.

There have even been hints about a crossover between Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., but no official announcement has been made.

As a reminder, the One Chicago shows return on Wednesday, May 3. And the Fantasy Island episode guest-starring Jessy Schram airs on Monday, April 24.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and Fantasy Island airs Mondays at 9/8c on FOX.