Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 3: Return date, winter premiere time

Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 3 got delayed a week, but the big winter premiere is finally ready to air on NBC.

As fans of the Chicago shows already know, the network decided to continue with news coverage in Washington D.C. last week and postponed all of the One Chicago return dates.

The good news is that the trio of shows is now back on Wednesday night, beginning with an all-new episode of Chicago Med at 8/7c.

This is going to be the beginning of a run of new episodes, as indicated by the January TV schedule at NBC.

A quick Chicago Med recap

It’s been a long time since the last new episode of Chicago Med aired. It was one of only two installments that fans got to see this fall after production was delayed.

As a quick summary from the fall finale, a new head of the ED was announced, Dr. Natalie Manning made a stand for her patient that led to repercussions, and Dr. Charles tended to his daughter.

Dr. Ethan Choi is the new Emergency Department Chief. That was pretty frustrating for Dr. Will Halstead, though not entirely unexpected with all of the drama that Halstead has brought to the hospital during his years of working there.

There are a few new faces on the Chicago Med cast as well, with Dr. Sabeena Virani and Dr. Angela Douglas now part of the show.

We also learned that Dr. Charles contracted COVID-19 after his daughter went out partying and brought it home. That has led to his daughter being more involved with the central storylines of the show.

Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 3: Do You Know The Way Home

Below is the full synopsis for the new episode of Chicago Med that is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, January 13.

“Dr. Charles and April team up to take on a mysterious patient in the ED; Dr. Halstead is forced to make a life-or-death decision for one of his trial patients; Dr. Marcel is confronted by his past when a former acquaintance is brought into the ED.”

It will be very interesting to see how the episode revolves around Dr. Crockett Marcel (played by Dominic Rains) and what moments from his past return. He has a very mysterious backstory still, with tidbits coming out every now and then, so it could be a good subplot to Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 3 for viewers to learn a little more about him.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.