Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. January episode schedule

Fans of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. were pretty frustrated to learn that the NBC shows were postponed on Wednesday night.

Due to what was going on in Washington D.C., NBC decided to postpone the entire night of Chicago-based shows on January 6.

The good news from the network was that the episodes would just get pushed back a week, even though that has extended the already long winter hiatus between new episodes of the shows.

Some additional good news has been revealed about how the One Chicago episodes will play out for the rest of January.

Updated Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episode schedule

With the January 6 episodes of the shows pushed back a week, this has also led to a cascading effect for the rest of the January schedule on NBC.

Below is a quick breakdown of when the episodes of each show will air and what they will be called. It’s going to be a full month of episodes for each of the shows, provided that the winter premiere finally get to air on TV.

Chicago Med January episodes

January 13: Season 6, Episode 3 called Do You Know the Way Home?

January 20: Season 6, Episode 4 called In Search of Forgiveness, Not Permission

January 27: Season 6, Episode 5 called When Your Heart Rules Your Head

Chicago Fire January episodes

January 13: Season 9, Episode 3 called Smash Therapy

January 20: Season 9, Episode 4 called Funny What Things Remind Us

January 27: Season 9, Episode 5 called My Lucky Day

Chicago P.D. January episodes

January 13: Season 8, Episode 3 called Tender Age

January 20: Season 8, Episode 4 called Unforgiven

January 27: Season 8, Episode 5 called In Your Care

More news from One Chicago

There has been a slight change in the Chicago P.D. cast that may have to wait just a tad longer to be revealed.

A new face will debut as part of the Intelligence Unit very soon. It’s going to instill the team with some new blood and potentially lead to some interesting character dynamics.

This was necessary because of a team member leaving the show, something that hasn’t yet been addressed in the world of the show, but which was definitely noticeable to viewers who have been tuning in each week.

For fans of actor Taylor Kinney (he plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire), he just did a fun interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show where he talked about how he got out of a ticket recently.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesday nights beginning at 8/7c on NBC.