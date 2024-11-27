Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 9 preview: When is it and what’s it about?

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 9 serves as the winter premiere for the hit medical drama.

Unfortunately, it will be a while until the next new episode of Chicago Med debuts on NBC.

For now, the One Chicago shows are on hiatus, with the final episode from 2024 arriving on November 20.

That last episode of Chicago Med was a doozie, with several cliffhangers that left fans guessing about what happens next.

The first eight episodes of the season are also streaming on Peacock, so fans can watch them again (or catch up) during the hiatus.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Luckily, NBC has released a promo for Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 9, giving everyone a sneak peek.

Chicago Med winter premiere promo

Below is the TV promo for the next new Chicago Med episode. As a reminder, it debuts on January 8, 2025. That’s a long wait, but at least many episodes remain in Season 10.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 9 will reveal what happens with Sharon Goodwin (played by S. Epatha Merkerson) and whether or not Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) quits the hospital.

As a reminder, the wife of a former patient who died due to a blood shortage was back for revenge. The woman stabbed Goodwin in her office and was content to watch her bleed out.

Archer had gone to Goodwin’s office to turn in his resignation letter. It was a tense few moments as he slid the letter under her door, but failed to check on her.

Goodwin stumbled out of her office as the elevator doors closed on Archer. Would she find help in time?

The winter premiere will pick up from that point and the TV promo below reveals some important scenes. Will Goodwin survive? Will Archer decide to stay at Med after this upcoming ordeal? Tune in to find out!

More news from the world of One Chicago

Many Chicago Med fans have expressed frustrations about the hiatus. Viewers were particularly distressed by the cliffhangers and have been sharing their thoughts on social media.

Steven Weber addressed whether or not Archer might leave Med. Weber plays Dr. Dean Archer on the One Chicago show after joining the cast a few years ago.

A three-show crossover event is coming to One Chicago. Viewers will see the casts of Med, Fire, and P.D. tackle the same event in one night. It’s going to be a must-see TV night for NBC.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock. Before the show returns, it’s a good idea to re-watch the fall finale (Season 10, Episode 8).

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.