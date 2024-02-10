Chicago Med schedule includes a break before the new episode, NBC releases new TV promo

Chicago Med has a quick break in the schedule before a new episode arrives.

NBC’s One Chicago shows are taking off Valentine’s Day, with no new episodes scheduled for the evening.

The network will roll out older episodes for each hit drama on Wednesday, February 14.

So far, Chicago Med has aired four episodes from Season 9. The show finally returned after a long hiatus and has introduced many new characters.

The Chicago Med cast now features Sophia Ali as Dr. Zola Ahmad and Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley. The duo has already caused much drama.

Fans also saw Nicolette Robinson return as Tara Goodwin. Tara is the daughter of boss Sharon Goodwin (played by S. Epatha Merkerson).

Upcoming Chicago Med episode schedule

Below is a brief breakdown of the next few weeks for Chicago Med.

February 14: Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 1 airs again. It is called Row Row Row Your Boat on a Rocky Sea, and it was the season premiere.

February 21: Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 5 debuts. It is called I Make a Promise, I Will Never Leave You.

Chicago Med TV promo for new episodes

The television promo for the February 21 episode of Chicago Med is shared below.

“Goodwin recruits Charles to evaluate her ex-husband’s memory; Archer treats one of Sean’s peers from the rehab center; Asher treats a woman from a rural clinic whose miscarriage was improperly treated,” reads the synopsis for Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 5.

More news from One Chicago

Chicago P.D. paid tribute to Carl Weathers after a recent episode. Carl appeared on the show and also co-starred on the Chicago Justice spin-off.

He was also known for appearing in movies like Predator, Rocky, and Happy Gilmore, but he died earlier this month.

Intriguing Chicago Fire spoilers leaked from the set. A fan filmed some footage of an event happening at Molly’s that will be featured in an upcoming episode.

By now, most Chicago Fire fans also know that actress Kara Killmer is leaving the show. She has played paramedic Sylvie Brett for years, but her run has nearly ended.

Fans have also asked whether or not Kelly Severide will return to Chicago Fire. Here are some answers to that Chicago Fire query.

Below are some images for the One Chicago episodes that recently aired. It includes Goodwin with her daughter, Chicago Fire on a call, and Intelligence working a case on Chicago P.D.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.