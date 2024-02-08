Chicago P.D. pays tribute to Carl Weathers

A new episode of Chicago P.D. paid tribute to Carl Weathers.

“In memory of Carl Weathers,” read the title at the end of the February 7 episode.

Carl had been part of the One Chicago family, but he died earlier this month.

A statement from his family revealed that Carl had “died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1.”

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life,” read part of the note.

“Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend,” his family expressed.

Why did Chicago P.D. pay tribute to Carl Weathers?

Carl appeared on four episodes of Chicago P.D. as Mark Jefferies. Mark was the State’s Attorney in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. The character was also an integral part of the Chicago Justice cast.

Chicago Justice aired for only one season, with Carl appearing in 13 episodes of the short run. This was another show in the One Chicago world, but it didn’t catch on like Med, Fire, and P.D. had.

As Mark Jefferies, Carl appeared in Chicago P.D. Season 3, Episode 21, and Episodes 12, 15, and 21 from Season 4.

Those episodes are available for streaming on Peacock, as is Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 4 (where his tribute card was shown).

Below is a Carl Weathers interview from when he was a part of One Chicago.

In addition to his time on Chicago P.D., Carl Weathers was well-known for many film roles. Carl played Apollo Creed in Rocky, Dillon in Predator with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chubbs in Happy Gilmore with Adam Sandler, and the voice of Combat Carl in Toy Story 4.

After Carl passed away, Adam Sandler shared a heartfelt message on social media.

“A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!” Adam wrote, in part.

A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to… pic.twitter.com/Gi2lPWFTgt — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 2, 2024

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.