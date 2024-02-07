Chicago P.D. cast: Who plays Gloria Perez?

Chicago P.D. has added a notable new character for the upcoming episode, Escape.

In addition to Officer Dante Torres (played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar) finally getting screen time, several new characters get introduced on February 7.

As advertised in the new Chicago P.D. episode promo, Intelligence aims to take down the city’s biggest drug lord.

Torres must go undercover during the new episode to get more information, allowing the writers to showcase the character again.

For the first three episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 11, Torres has been furloughed to spend time with his mother.

Now, Torres returns for a case that could take a few episodes to resolve.

Who plays Gloria Perez on Chicago P.D.?

Actress Yara Martinez has been called on to play the role of Gloria Perez on the February 7 Chicago P.D. episode.

She is featured in many episode images that have been released, as well as the television promo running on NBC.

From the early images, Intelligence may try to convince Gloria Perez to work with the team, possibly against her boss.

Yara Martinez may be best known for her long-running role on the hit CBS show Bull. Yara played Isabella “Izzy” Colon for its entire run.

Izzy was the ex-wife of Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) and the sister of Benny Colon (Freddy Rodriguez). It created a tense dynamic that her brother and ex-husband were working together.

Yara also played Dr. Luisa Alver on Jane the Virgin, Ms. Lint on The Tick, Dr. Paula Reyes on Deputy, and Adriana de Portago on Alpha House.

The veteran actress also appeared as Felicia on True Detective Season 2 and in an episode of This is Us, Rosewood, Criminal Minds, and CSI: New York.

Yara Martinez as Gloria Perez and Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres on Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 4. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.