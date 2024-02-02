Chicago P.D. promo highlights Torres return in new episode

A new Chicago P.D. episode is finally going to feature Officer Dante Torres.

The energetic Intelligence member had been furloughed to open the season, with the writers explaining that Torres was with his mom.

His absence was glaring, especially since the team still misses Detective Jay Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer).

Actor Benjamin Levy Aguilar joined the Chicago P.D. cast while Halstead was still around, but he became integral in Halstead’s absence during Season 10.

Chicago P.D. Season 11 began without Torres, as the writers focused on other characters to carry the stories.

The Chicago P.D. season premiere focused on Detective Hailey Upton, the second episode was about Officer Adam Ruzek and his struggles to return to work, and the January 31 episode featured Office Kim Burgess.

Now it’s finally Torres time.

Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 4 synopsis

“Returning from furlough, Torres goes undercover in a tense and high-stakes drug trafficking case,” reads the synopsis for the February 7 episode of Chicago P.D.

Episodes from last season proved that Torres was good at going undercover, and he will have to prove himself again with his new mission.

As advertised in the television promo below, Torres and Intelligence look to take down the city’s biggest drug lord.

Chicago P.D. promo for February 7 episode

Some key characters are featured in the new Chicago P.D. TV promo. Of primary importance is the woman in the trailer.

Actress Yara Martinez appears as Gloria Petez in the episode called Escape. Yara will share many scenes with Benjamin as the characters become intertwined in the case.

Though the promo is brief, it’s good to see Officer Torres back in action.

More news from the world of One Chicago

This is the final season for actress Tracy Spiridakos. She plays Upton on the hit NBC drama but is filming her final episodes soon.

It’s another character who is moving on to other things, suggesting Hank Voight will need some new detectives under his watch. Kevin Atwater, Ruzek, Burgess, and Torres are all still officers.

It’s also a season of change for Chicago Fire, as some popular characters are ending their runs. Firefighter Blake Gallo (played by Alberto Rosende) left in the season premiere. Gallo moved to Michigan to be with family.

Paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) is marrying Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and moving to Portland. Her exit and the upcoming wedding have been big plot points early in the new season.

The Chicago Fire showrunner also revealed who replaces Brett at Firehouse 51.

In the latest episode, Kelly Severide also left Chicago, but he promised to return. It means actor Taylor Kinney won’t appear in the next few episodes.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.