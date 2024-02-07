Chicago P.D. schedule includes a break between new episodes

The Chicago P.D. episode schedule has an upcoming break between new content.

After four new episodes to open Chicago P.D. Season 11, the show has a week off for fans.

Chicago Med and Chicago Fire will also take that week off as the shows continue filming new episodes.

Two Hollywood strikes delayed the current seasons of the One Chicago shows.

But NBC ensured that the Wednesday night lineup returned in January with brand-new episodes.

The bad news about the delays is that there are fewer episodes this time than in years past.

Below is the upcoming Chicago P.D. episode schedule at NBC. It reveals when fans can expect Episode 5 to arrive.

Chicago P.D. fans can also use Peacock to stream episodes that already aired on NBC. It’s an easy way to catch up on Season 11.

February 7: Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 4 debuts. It is called Escape and features Officer Dante Torres. This marks the return of Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

February 14: NBC features the re-airing of a previous episode. The Chicago P.D. Season 11 premiere that updated Upton’s story is shown again (Unpacking).

February 21: Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 5 debuts. It is called Split Second and features Officer Kevin Atwater (played by LaRoyce Hawkins).

More news from One Chicago

Additional Wednesday nights without new content will be sprinkled on the NBC schedule as the spring arrives. Nights off are necessary since there are only 13 episodes for Chicago Med Season 9, Chicago Fire Season 12, and Chicago P.D. Season 11.

Tracy Spirididakos will film her final Chicago P.D. episodes soon. She has played Detective Hailey Upton for a while, but this is her final season of the show.

Hopefully, the writers give Chicago P.D. fans better closure than what was presented when Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) left.

Some fresh Chicago Fire spoilers from the set showcase the return of Jesse Spencer. He played Matthew Casey for years but left the show in Season 10. Jesse has returned to treat the fans, but now he will return to take away Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer).

New episodes of Chicago Med have featured fresh faces on the cast. It’s a season of change for the hospital, ushering in a group of new characters to take the place of fan favorites like Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss).

Previous episodes of the One Chicago shows are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.