Carl Weathers has died: Actor was known for Rocky, The Mandalorian, and One Chicago shows

Carl Weathers has passed away at 76.

The long-time actor was known for roles in film and on television, and the sad news has been released that he died this week.

An announcement came from Carl’s family, expressing their sadness for his recent passing.

Carl has recently been seen as a supporting character on the hit Disney+ show, The Mandalorian.

Over the years, Carl has appeared in many films and on several hit television shows, including the One Chicago dramas on NBC.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the family of Carl Weathers said in a statement to Deadline. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Carl Weathers was a movie star

Apollo Creed may have been the most notable character played by Carl Weathers. Apollo was an opponent and then friend to Rocky Balboa in the Sylvester Stallone-led films.

Carl also played Dillon in Predator with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chubbs in Happy Gilmore with Adam Sandler, and the voice of Combat Carl in Toy Story 4.

Additional films that featured Carl include Action Jackson, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Serpico.

As for his work on television, Carl also appeared in episodes of Arrested Development, Colony, Psych, and The Shield.

His work on The Mandalorian as Greef Karga made him a fan-favorite of Star Wars fans.

Below is an iconic scene featuring Apollo and Rocky training on the beach.

One Chicago shows also featured Carl Weathers

NBC viewers who tuned in for Chicago Justice will certainly remember Carl Weathers.

Chicago Justice was a spin-off from the One Chicago universe, focusing on the legal system within the city. It only lasted one season, though.

Carl played Mark Jefferies, the State’s Attorney in Chicago Justice. He appeared in 13 episodes of the short-run for that show.

Carl also appeared in four Chicago P.D. episodes and two Chicago Fire episodes as Mark Jefferies.

Below is a series promo for Chicago Justice that features Carl hard at work.

The episodes featuring Mark Jefferies on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

For fans looking to enjoy those episodes, Carl was in Chicago P.D. Season 3, Episode 21, and Episodes 12, 15, and 21 from Season 4.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesday on NBC.