Chicago Fire star Christian Stolte (Mouch) trolls fans with goodbye message

Mouch was gone. At least that’s the sad news about the fan-favorite character on Chicago Fire that came out Wednesday night.

Actor Christian Stolte played Randall “Mouch” McHolland for 11 years. And he hinted his watch was at an end.

Here is a breakdown of what happened to Mouch last season. It left fans hoping he would recover before the new episodes.

Recent Chicago Fire spoilers from the showrunner hinted that changes are in store for Firehouse 51. She wasn’t kidding.

Two Hollywood strikes delayed the new episodes. But the Season 12 premiere aired on Wednesday night (January 17).

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This new episode included a six-month time jump, resolving many storylines and sending the show in new directions. It also gave answers about Mouch’s fate.

Christian Stolte says goodbye on social media

“Congratulations and best of luck to my Chicago Fire family, on tonight’s Season 12 Premiere!” began a new Instagram post from Christian Stolte.

“Thank you all for 11 spectacular years! Just know I’ll be watching over y’all tonight, from up here on this cold-ass roof. TRUCK UP!” Christian finished.

He also added two hashtags to go with a picture of Mouch on a Chicago roof: #ChicagoFire and #TruckUP.

In addition to his time on Chicago Fire, Christian Stolte also appeared in two Chicago Med episodes and 10 Chicago P.D. episodes.

Long-time television fans may have seen Christian in two episodes of The Chicago Code (as Don Worthen in 2011).

Before he was a Chicago regular, Christian also played Corrections Officer Keith Stolte on Prison Break.

Mouch’s fate is revealed as writers also troll fans

The January 17 episode of Chicago Fire revealed very early what had happened to Mouch.

A scene at Firehouse 51 began to play out as someone peeled the “Mouch” name tag off his locker. It seemed to indicate that Mouch was gone.

Christopher Herrmann (played by David Eigenberg) then began yelling at the new firefighter that the name would never come off the locker.

Then, a group of firefighters entered the locker room, including Mouch, who was returning to work after a long rehab from his injuries.

Mouch is now part of the team again, despite the trolling on social media and what the writers did to begin the season.

A season of change at Chicago Fire

Alberto Rosende ended his run as firefighter Blake Gallo. The energetic member of Firehouse 51 was known for his daring rescues and caring nature.

He showed up to say goodbye in the season premiere, but then he dipped out to spend more time with his newly-found family.

Kara Killmer is also appearing in her final Chicago Fire episodes. Paramedic Sylvie Brett is leaving Firehouse 51, ushering in a new Paramedic In Charge.

Brett is moving to Portland with Matthew Casey in roughly six weeks.

Here are details on how Chicago Fire will look as Season 12 continues.

Chicago P.D. spoilers also reveal how the drama is changing.

Tracy Spiridakos is filming her final episodes. She has played Detective Hailey Upton for years, but this is her final season.

Here are some Chicago P.D. details from the showrunner, including how they will approach Upton’s exit.

The showrunner also revealed whether Jay Halstead is coming back. Jesse Lee Soffer played Detective Halstead for years, but the character left Intelligence early last season.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.