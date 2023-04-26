Chicago Fire spoilers: Details about new episodes revealed

Chicago Fire is very close to returning from its long spring hiatus.

For most of April, the One Chicago shows have been on hiatus.

But new episodes arrive on the night of Wednesday, May 3.

From there, four consecutive Wednesday nights will feature new episodes for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

And a TV promo for the first new episode from Chicago Fire hints at the writers killing off Sam Carver.

Additionally, NBC renewed the Chicago shows, bringing all three back for another year.

Chicago Fire spoilers from new episodes

“Boden, Ritter, Herrmann and Kidd work together to take down a local politician responsible for a chemical fire,” begins the synopsis for the May 3 episode of Chicago Fire.

This chemical fire appears to be the one that is teased in the TV promo and a call that threatens to take out firefighter Sam Carver.

“After his aunt’s accident, Gallo worries about their future. Brett steps in to perform Dylan’s magic show when he’s out of town,” continues the synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 19.

The aunt of Blake Gallo appeared on a recent episode of the show, as she made an effort to reconnect with him after years of being absent. Gallo was hesitant about a relationship with her, but he found some mementos in a storage locker that had him craving family contact.

As a reminder, this new episode of Chicago Fire debuts on May 3 and is called Take a Shot at the King.

NBC has also revealed information about the May 10 episode of Chicago Fire.

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 20 is called Never, Ever Make a Mistake.

“Herrmann works on becoming a better man after Cindy’s cancer journey. Kidd bonds with a homeless victim on a call. Kylie takes her firefighter exams. A harrowing call takes a toll on Brett,” reads the full synopsis for the May 10 episode of Chicago Fire.

The show will start a story arc with Kylie taking steps toward becoming a firefighter. It opens up some new doors for plot points during Chicago First Season 12.

Another part of the synopsis suggests that Sylvie Brett has an important moment coming up soon.

a heart-to-heart with Casey and Kidd 🧡 pic.twitter.com/HNtzjrbmdR — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 25, 2023

More news from Chicago Fire

Some fun news surfaced as Taylor Kinney returned to social media. The star of the Chicago Fire cast has been on a leave of absence for a while but has been enjoying some free time with his girlfriend.

The writers have also hinted that Kelly Severide will not return this season, which will be bad news for the fans.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.