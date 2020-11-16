Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 2: Is Kara Killmer leaving as Sylvie Brett?

Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 2 will give fans some answers about what happened in that ambulance.

The image above serves as a reminder of what happened in the final moments of the Chicago Fire season premiere.

After a hard day on the job, Ambulance 61 was out on another call when the guy with the gun from earlier in the episode showed up again. He caused the ambulance to plunge off an overpass and fans were left gasping for air as the credits rolled.

Inside that ambulance are Gianna Mackey (Adriyan Rae) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), who became partners just one day prior.

Within the Chicago Fire cast, Adriyan Rae is the new paramedic at Firehouse 51. She joined the team when Emily Foster (formerly played by Annie Ilonzeh cast for two years) moved on to other things. According to the script, Foster is now studying at med school. Could she return later as a member of the Chicago Med cast?

But back to the drama at hand, because the fates of Mackey and Brett were left up in the air at the end of Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 1.

Synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 2

NBC has released information on the next episode, and some of it might be filed under Chicago Fire spoilers in regard to what will happen next on the show. The synopsis for the episode called That Kind Of Heart is shared below, but it does address one of the characters outside of the ambulance.

“Brett and Mackey find their lives in peril; Casey and Brett tread in unfamiliar territory; Severide chases a memory while Kidd abruptly solves a firehouse problem; Ritter puts himself in harm’s way during a harrowing call.”

Yeah, it sounds like Brett should be fine, even though she could emerge from the crash with some injuries.

NBC didn’t really bury the lead with this one, as they are already alluding to the relationship between Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Brett going into some new territory. Is he finally going to admit his feelings for her after finding out she could have been killed?

Elsewhere, we are going to see more interesting segments with Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) before Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) finally gets some time to shine in an episode.

The next new episode of Chicago Med has a lot to cover as well, including someone new taking over the ED that could end up making waves with the staff.

There was also some news about the Chicago Fire cast, as production had to be shut down due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.